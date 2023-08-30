Brandon Pili

Courtesy of USC Athletics

 Courtesy of USC Athletics

Brandon Pili, an Alaskan-reared football player, survived the last round of preseason cuts to become part of the Miami Dolphins’ 53-man roster heading into the upcoming season.

Pili was raised in Utqiagvik, and also spent time in Anchorage. He played varsity football for Dimond High School before moving to Beaverton, Oregon to attend Westview High School for his senior year.