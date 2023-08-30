Brandon Pili, an Alaskan-reared football player, survived the last round of preseason cuts to become part of the Miami Dolphins’ 53-man roster heading into the upcoming season.
Pili was raised in Utqiagvik, and also spent time in Anchorage. He played varsity football for Dimond High School before moving to Beaverton, Oregon to attend Westview High School for his senior year.
Pili played collegiately as a defensive tackle at the University of Southern California (USC) from 2017-2022. While at USC, Pili accumulated 74 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble over the five years he spent with the Trojans.
Despite going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, Pili signed with the Miami Dolphins as a free agent. After fighting for a spot on the roster during the offseason and preseason, Pili now fights for a starter role.