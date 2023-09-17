The Lathrop High School Malemutes (3-2) hit the road for the first time since the second week of the season to take on the Wasilla High School Warriors (2-3).
A Jirah Simeta interception set up the Malemutes first scoring drive. He picked off the pass and ran it down to the Warriors’ 18-yard line. It was quick work for the offense from there. A few plays later, Jenner Webb ran the ball from the goal line into the end zone for a touchdown. The lead was 7-0 Lathrop with 3:17 left in the first.
At the start of the second quarter Lathrop looked to extend their lead. A fumble turned into a Wasilla touchdown as the defender ran 40-yards to the end zone. The following extra point was no good. The Malemute lead was 7-6 early in the second.
Webb picked up his second touchdown of the game with a 34-yard rushing touchdown on the next drive. The quick response put Lathrop up 14-6.
A penalty proved costly for the Malemute defense on the next Wasilla drive. A pick six was called back due to roughing the passer. Following the called back Lathrop touchdown, Wasilla drove down to the Lathrop 13-yard line.
Wasilla decided to go for it on fourth down. Lathrop’s defense pressured the quarterback and forced an incomplete pass to force a turnover-on-downs.
After Lathrop failed to score, Wasilla equalized with a touchdown and a two-point conversion. The score was 14-14 as the half ended.
Lathrop received the ball to start the second half. Quarterback Solomon Wade connected with Luke Skinner for a touchdown on the Lathrop opening drive of the half. The Malemutes led 21-14.
Following a squib kick recovery, Lathrop’s offense looked for more. Webb added his third touchdown of the game with a 10-yard rushing touchdown. The score made it two straight unanswered Malamute touchdowns. The score stood at 28-14.
Lathrop continued to pull away from there. Wade hit Skinner once again to extend the lead to 35-14 with 4:31 left in the third.
Skinner added a defensive touchdown with a 35-yard touchdown interception return 42-14.
After getting the ball back, Lathrop scored yet again. Wade threw a short screen pass to Jewitt Hill who carried the ball 70 yards for the score.
The final score showed a 49-14 victory for the Malemutes.
Lathrop’s next game comes against North Pole High School (2-4) at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22 at North Pole High School.
