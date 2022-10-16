In the end, it was the defense.
Well, it was actually the defense in the beginning, too.
And in-between, there was also the defense.
Lathrop High School claimed its second consecutive Division II State Championship with a 21-18 win over Soldotna on a bitterly cold day in a game played in icy conditions at Service High School in Anchorage.
Statistically, questions might always linger as to how exactly the Malemutes came out on top in this third meeting in four years with Alaska’s state championship trophy on the line.
Rushing yards? The Stars had a 344-288 advantage.
First downs? The Stars almost doubled up Lathrop, 19 to 11.
Total yards? Soldotna was 2 away from 400 while the Mutes were over 311, with almost a third of that coming on Tyler Clooten’s was-he or wasn’t-he-stopped after a gain of 4 yards that turned into a 91-yard touchdown carry.
Time of possession? Soldotna had the ball for more than 30 minutes in a 48-minute game.
Yet time and time again, it was the Lathrop defense that came up with the right play when it was needed most.
“Our defense was phenomenal,” Malemutes coach Luke Balash said. “The scheme was good, the execution was good, and the kids played their hearts out.”
Consider Soldotna’s first possession, set up by an interception giving the Stars first-and-10 at the Lathrop 31. Ultimately the Stars capitalized on a 1-yard pitch to give them an early 6-0 lead. But it took them 10 plays and a 5-yard offsides penalty on the Malemutes to cover that distance in a total of over 4 minutes.
“Soldotna’s going to get their yards,” Balash said. “They’re going to get first downs. But first downs aren’t touchdowns.”
Never was that more evident that two minutes later when the Malemutes again had their backs to the wall, this time because of a fumble at their own 29. Again committed to the nine-in-the-box formation daring the Stars to throw in the conditions one would expect to encounter in Alaska in mid-October, Lathrop stuffed the Stars on three consecutive running attempts. Losing the opportunity to go for it on fourth-and-5 because of three deadball penalties in the drive, Soldotna had no choice to punt from 5 yards behind where the drive had started.
And so it went. Nine plays and 29 yards on the ground after Clooten had been the beneficiary of a seemingly nonexistent whistle when his forward progress had stopped, Soldotna’s Colin Peck was able to use the same questionable officiating to turn a 2-yard carry on third-and-5 at midfield into a 50-yard touchdown run.
But trying to make up for the missed PAT after its first touchdown, the Stars went for 2. When Marlon Mease Jr. dragged down the quarterback on a run to the right side, the Malemutes trailed just 12-7.
Turning the ball over on downs with 3 minutes and 43 seconds to play, the Soldotna offense and Lathrop defense again engaged in a battle of wills. Carries of 33 and 20 yards – with Earl Parker racing across the field to prevent Gehret Medcoff from scoring – moved the Stars to the Lathrop 35 with 3 minutes to play in the half. Out of timeouts and running out of a double tight end set, the Stars expected to be able to score before the end of the half. That seemed all but inevitable when Zachary Buckbee connected with Wyatt Faircloth on a 23-yard pass down to the Lathrop 4 with 50 seconds to play.
The defense did its job, sandwiching an incompletion between two carries of 1 yard each. The clock did its job, advancing at the universally agreed upon rate of 60 seconds per minute. The Stars were unable to snap the ball on a fourth-and-goal play, sending the teams to the locker room still with a 12-7 Soldotna lead.
“That was one of the deciding points of the game,” Balash said.
The Malemutes opened the half on defense, forcing a punt after seven rushes for 20 yards. Jenner Webb’s subsequent 48-yard run and Solomon Wade’s 8-yard pass to Parker gave Lathrop a lead it wouldn’t surrender.
Then, Lathrop’s defense seemingly turned up the heat.
Jacob Johnson and Wayne Snowden were key in stuffing Soldotna on three running plays from its 20. For the third time this season – twice more than they did in the regular season – the Stars had to punt.
When they returned to the field, Lathrop’s defense was up 21-12 following A.D. Adeniran’s 9-yard touchdown run. They gave up a pair of first downs before an incomplete pass on fourth-and-5 at the Lathrop 45 turned the ball over on downs.
The final test came with 7:30 to play following a second interception. This time, it took the Stars 14 plays to move from their 15 to the Malemutes’ 3, again with Parker saving a touchdown as he chased down Faircloth on a 30-yard run. With under 2 minutes to play and up by two scores, it might have been easy for the Malemutes’ defense to collectively yield the score and begin celebrating their title. Instead, Parker rocked a receiver hard enough to dislodge the ball from his hands on first-and-goal and the front line stuffed the running game on the next two consecutive plays. Finally, with just 1:01 to play, Buckbee connected on a furth-and-goal pass to Luke Miller from the 2.
After a missed PAT, Jacob Johnson recovered the onside kick attempt and two kneels later, the Malemutes had their second state title.