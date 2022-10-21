Fairbanks, AK (99707)

Today

Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

A few snow showers scattered about the area in the evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%.