As the 2022 football season continued, Eielson High School found its number of healthy players and its ability to compete dwindling. Jeff Olsen / Daily News-Miner file photo

 Jeff Olsen / Daily News-Miner file photo

Seeking an opportunity to increase participation and parity on the high school gridiron next fall, five Alaska high schools have committed to forming an alliance of nine-man football teams.

Monroe Catholic High School athletic direct Frank Ostanik confirmed this week that his Rams will join Ben Eielson, Nikiski, Seward and Valdez in a commitment to play nine-man football for the 2023 season and into the foreseeable future.

