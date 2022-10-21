Seeking an opportunity to increase participation and parity on the high school gridiron next fall, five Alaska high schools have committed to forming an alliance of nine-man football teams.
Monroe Catholic High School athletic direct Frank Ostanik confirmed this week that his Rams will join Ben Eielson, Nikiski, Seward and Valdez in a commitment to play nine-man football for the 2023 season and into the foreseeable future.
“We didn’t want any ambiguity to it,” Ostanik said in terms of schools playing nine-man when their enrollment numbers were down but bouncing back to 11-man when they were up.
Monroe Catholic did not field a football team this past season, and Valdez made the decision on Aug. 24 to forgo the season based on “the safety and well-being of our athletes.”
“Every injury creates difficult decisions for coaches to make,” Valdez athletic director Todd Wegner wrote in an email at the time. “When a player goes down, someone is forced to move into a position they may have little to no experience playing. On top of that, our football team consists of predominantly underclassmen.”
Of the five teams that did compete this season, Eielson posted an 0-5 record, 0-2 in the Denali Conference with a cumulative score of 196-28; Nikiski was 3-4, 2-0 in the Denali; and Seward was 1-6, 1-1 in the Denali with a cumulative score of 227-98.
“A nine-man league at least gives us a chance to do what we want to do in our program,” Ostanik said, noting that dropping to nine-man is not a guarantee the Rams will be back on the field next fall. “We want to field a varsity team, and nine is more realistic than 11.”
Billy Strickland, executive director of the Alaska School Activities Association, said the governing body will be responsive to the needs presented by its member schools in terms of oversight, certification and the potential for eventually sanctioning a state championship tournament.
“This ultimately could be a really good decision for those schools and other schools that have low enrollments,” Strickland said. “But we’re in the very preliminary stages.”
The ASAA bylaws were amended two years ago to provide schools, by mutual consent, to play nine-player football. Without mutual consent, the game would be played with 11 players.
The five schools’ commitment nine-man leaves Alaska’s other five Division III schools that fielded teams this fall — Houston, Homer, Kenai, Barrow and Redington — to analyze their futures. Among the possibilities, they could continue to play 11-man in their five-member league; they could join the nine-man alliance; or they could individually seek to move into Division II.
For schools like state champion Houston and runner-up Homer, they could likely be competitive in Division II though not to the degree they’ve enjoyed in Division III.
The lack of depth as demonstrated in the state semifinals — Houston defeated Barrow 40-0 and Homer beat Nikiski 54-20 — suggests the nine-man option might be the most viable for some.
“Football is such a fragile thing in Alaska,” Strickland noted. “Because we have so few schools playing (26 in 2003) and the enrollments can vary so much from year to year, the top half of each division can really dominate the bottom.”
The move to nine-man by no means guarantees teams will be immediately competitive, but traditionally teams on the losing end of a game are still able to score more points than in a comparable 11-man setting. According to “About Nine-Man Football” author Robert Wood, both teams generally score in the 30s, with scores in the 70s a feasible outcome.
Ostanik said the students were most aware of the lack of football at Monroe Catholic this fall when homecoming rolled around, and that there was certainly a different feel in October compared to last year when the Rams fell to Houston 20-18 in the state semifinal or especially in 2013, when the Rams were celebrating a trip to the state championship game where they ultimately lost to Nikiski 36-28 .
“It was different, but it was inevitable because our declining numbers had been noticeable,” Ostanik said. “It’s not a feeling we want to have moving forward.”
Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.