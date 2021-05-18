Last weekend’s regular season finale for the track and field season was a success for all those involved in the lead up to regionals.
For West Valley, however, it was once again a dominant showing.
The Wolfpack cruised to team victories in both girls and boys events. The girls took first place with a team score of 215 with Lathrop finishing a distant second at 147. Valdez (51), Monroe (46), North Pole (44), Hutchison (35), Ben Eielson (29), Tri-Valley (7), and Delta Junction (4) rounded out the girls competition.
The West Valley boys were just as dominant, taking first with a score of 190 as Lathrop finished second with a distant 108. Valdez (100), North Pole (80), Ben Eielson (44), Monroe (43), Hutchison (39), Delta (16), and Tri-Valley (6) rounded out the boys contestants.
The girls 100 meter dash was won by Kathryn Davis of West Valley with a final time of 14.03. Camren Hyson of North Pole won the boys 100 meter with a time of 11.54. Kuyler Balleck of West Valley won the boys 200 meter dash at 23.59 while the girls race was won by Olivia Manley of the Wolfpack at 27.02.
The 400 meter girls run was conquered by Naomi Bailey of West Valley at 1:01.21 while Jack Snavely of Lathrop took first for the boys at 54.25. Shane Fischer of West Valley claimed first in the 800 meter boys run at 2:02.16 while North Pole’s Lia Castillo took the girls competition at 2:20.30. Abigail Haas’ time of 5:25.98 in the girls 1600 meter run earned her first place while Cirdan Vonnahme of West Valley took the boys run at 4:54.38. Jonathan Ebel of Lathrop won the 3,200 meter run at 10:38.19 with Naomi Bailey winning the girls run at 10:53.96.
Monroe had a pair of first place finishers in the 100 meter hurdles as Erin Hendricks finished at 18.52 for the girls and Garren Nicholson finished the 110 in 16.61. West Valley’s Jessie Snabel won the boys 300 meter hurdle at 42.63 while Hendricks also won the girls 300 at 55.20.
The girls 4x100 meter relay was won by the West Valley team of Kathryn Davis, Liberty Bryant, Samantha and Olivia Manley, and Kendall Banks with a time of 54.09. The West Valley boys also won the 4x100 with a time of 46.48 from Kody Helm, Euan Uliassi, Ben Foshee, Kuyler Balleck, Daniel Sneed, and Alex Emers. North Pole won the 4x200 meter relay in 1:35.44 thanks to Carter Brown, Trenton McCumby, James Price, Camren Hyson, and Matthew Johnson. Lathrop took the girls 4x200 with a time of 1:53.35 from Thea Millam, Sophie Hale, Promise Handy, Essence Slate, Kaitlyn Daniel, and Felicity Lee-Sankah.
With a time of 4:17.65, the West Valley girls team of Riga Grubis, Isabel Baesman, Gloria Bailey, Naomi Bailey, Sage Personett, and Olivia Manley took first in the 4x400 meter relay. Trenton McCumby, Matthew Johnson, Riley Fisher and Ryan Croan of North Pole took first in the 4x400 boys relay at 3:40.59. Valdez claimed first in the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 10:12.31 from Jason Smilie, Allen Watson, Piers Shirk and Cole Wadsworth. The girls 4x800 was won by West Valley with a time of 11:58.27 from Dahlia Sandberg, Spring Smith-Hughes, Cedar Stellon O’Donnell, Pirada Anderson, and Sage Personett.
West Valley’s Hadley Blasey took first in the girls high jump at 5-0 while the Wolfpack’s Alex Emers won the high jump at 6-0. Joshua Baczuk of Valdez took first in the long jump at 20-02.25 while Essence Slate of Lathrop’s distance of 15-08 gave her first in the girls long jump. Blasey was victorious again in the triple jump at 30-02.75 with Kalvyn Bandith of Lathrop winning it for the boys at 38-06.
Valdez’s Dennis Mott conquered the shot put at 41-04 as Blasey dominated the girls contest at 35-10.25. At the rate she’s going, Blasey can take the state champion medal right now as she also won the discus at 118-09. Lathrop’s Keegan Laughlin won the boys discus at 130-11.75.
Finally, there was the unified events. William Cline of North Pole won the boys 100 meter unified dash at 19.90 and the unified long jump at 5-02. Cline took second in the unified shot put at 16-03 with North Pole’s Jackson Bixler taking first at 20-07.25.
In the girls unified events, Kiana Elkins of Delta took first in the 100 meter dash at 18.97, followed by Shawna Mattingly of North Pole (23.48) and Emma Smith of North Pole (24.28). Smith and Mattingly teamed together for the 4x100 meter relay to win at a time of 1:19.57 while Madeline Castillo and Danika Dawley also competed. Elkins won the long jump at 4-08 with Smith (2-10), Mattingly (2-10), and Chloe Alcorta (North Pole, 2-0) finishing just behind her. North Pole’s Savannah Sabinash took first in the shot put at 16-00 as the Patriots’ Madison Morris (15-02.75), Mattingly (10-04.75), Smith (7-09), and Alcorta (5-11) wrapped the unified events up.
For full results, go to https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/427007/results.
