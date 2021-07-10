There’s still plenty of summer time left to get your bike riding in if you haven’t already. The Fairbanks Cycle Club is even offering up opportunities to encourage you to do so.
The FCC has announced they’re offering Low-Key Road Rides every Wednesday. A news release from the club stated the rides are aimed at people interested in learning to ride in a group setting, teens interested in biking, like-minded friends, and families interested in joining group bike rides.
“Bring your road bike and a helmet to the UAF Patty Center parking lot on Wednesdays at 5 p.m.” read the news release. “Rides will be about one hour long, 10-15 miles and hills are expected. If that sounds fun and doable, you are invited to come! FCC membership is required. For more information, contact Greg at 371-9028.”
In addition to the Wednesday rides, the Ladies of Leisure, SCUM, and Beaver Sports MTB rides also offer up low-key rides. The FCC included in the release that there are plenty of other riding opportunities aside from low-key rides as well offered to members of the club. Those interested in learning more about rides offered by the club can visit www.fairbankscycleclub.org/rides.
“To join any of the FCC rides you need to be an FCC member and wear a helmet,” the release read. “You can get a year-long or one-day memberships. The club also has family memberships. See the FCC membership page here (www.fairbankscycleclub.org/membership/). All participants also need to follow FCC rides protocols, which are also listed on the FCC Rides page. Check with the bike shops for their ride requirements.”
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/FDNMSports.