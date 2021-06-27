FCC bringing back Virtual Tour of Fairbanks

For the second consecutive year, the Tour of Fairbanks cycle race will be held virtually, the Fairbanks Cycle Club has announced.
Traditionally a five-stage road race, the Tour of Fairbanks was moved to a virtual format last year due to Covid-19. According to the news release from the FCC, Race Director Christopher Knott opted to keep the race in it’s virtual format this year as well.
“While this is a race, the main purpose is to encourage riders to safely get out into the community and visit local businesses,” read the press release. “It also gives Fairbanksans something healthy to train for and look forward to during this pandemic. So, if races aren’t usually your thing, consider signing up for the motivation and to help our local businesses.”
The race is scheduled to be held July 8-11 with five stages over four days with five routes. The FCC will provide more details about the race out soon.
All times will be recorded on the Strava app. Anyone wishing to compete in this year’s race is required to create a Strava account along with either a GPS watch, cycling computer, or the Strava app. Basic Strava apps are free and can be found at www.strava.com.
“Registration will be held July 7 at Goldstream Sports from noon to 7 p.m.” read the press release. “The series costs $40 plus FCC membership (to cover insurance costs). The club offers annual individual and family memberships or day memberships. People selecting the day membership must purchase one for each day they are competing.”
More information on this year’s race can be found at www.fairbankscycleclub.org/races/tour-of-fairbanks/. Further inquiries can be sent to Knott at 4achristopher@gmail.com.
