Ears were red and blood flowed at this year’s World Eskimo-Indian Olympics ear pull.
“It's about the spirit of it all,” Frank M. Lane said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Ears were red and blood flowed at this year’s World Eskimo-Indian Olympics ear pull.
“It's about the spirit of it all,” Frank M. Lane said.
In the men’s competition Lane and his son, Frank Louis Lane, came in first and second, respectively. Only the younger Lane bled, courtesy of his father.
“It doesn’t hurt that bad,” he said. “It just needs to stop bleeding.”
In the ear pull, two athletes sit and face each other while a string is looped around their ear. They then pull their heads back as hard as they can until one of them yields or the string comes off.
The final match of the women’s ear pull was delayed several minutes due to blood. Both athletes held napkins on their off ears as they gritted their teeth and pulled their heads back as hard as they could.
After many difficult rounds, Caroline Wiseman of Anchorage was declared winner. It was her third year at WEIO, but her first as an athlete.
“I feel proud,” Wiseman said.
Like all WEIO events, the ear pull simulates an arctic survival skill. The event represents the feeling of frostbite, an inevitable occurrence when one keeps their ear uncovered to listen for seals splashing around in the water.
WEIO will continue through Saturday with more feats of strength and endurance such as the arm pull, ear weight and blanket toss.
Contact Carter DeJong at 907-459-7545 or cdejong@newsminer.com and on twitter @dejong_carter
Karl Peters steals 2nd base during play against the Michigan Monarchs on Thursday. That game was rain-delayed in the 5th inning and concluded on Saturday. Mark Lindberg photo.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.