Natalie Chamberlain

Courtesy of Valdez News

Natalie Chamberlain holds the fish that won her first place at the Valdez Women’s Silver Salmon Derby.

Natalie Chamberlain of Fairbanks won the Valdez Women’s Silver Salmon Derby last Saturday night.

Chamberlain’s event winning silver salmon came in at 10.86 pounds. She was awarded $1,000 in cash and other additional prizes for her first-place finish.