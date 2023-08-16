Natalie Chamberlain of Fairbanks won the Valdez Women’s Silver Salmon Derby last Saturday night.
Chamberlain’s event winning silver salmon came in at 10.86 pounds. She was awarded $1,000 in cash and other additional prizes for her first-place finish.
Second place went to Sherry Shaw of Wasilla who hauled in a 10.76 pounder. Third place went to Jess Gallatin of Valdez. Her fish weighed in at 10.74 pounds.
None of the fish caught in the Valdez Women’s Silver Salmon Derby were large enough to place in the overall event.
First place in the overall competition, the Valdez Silver Salmon Derby, belongs to LaVonne Baysinger of Fairbanks.
Baysinger pulled in a 14.54 silver salmon on Aug. 4 to lead proceedings.