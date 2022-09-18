Skates

The Fairbanks Ice Dogs put in a little overtime and then some on Saturday afternoon before coming away with a 5-4 shootout win against the Odessa, Texas, Jackalopes on the final day of the North American Hockey League Showcase in Blaine, Minnesota.

“We deserved to win this game today,” Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison said via cell phone. “We played hard and battled all the way to the end.”