The Fairbanks Ice Dogs put in a little overtime and then some on Saturday afternoon before coming away with a 5-4 shootout win against the Odessa, Texas, Jackalopes on the final day of the North American Hockey League Showcase in Blaine, Minnesota.
“We deserved to win this game today,” Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison said via cell phone. “We played hard and battled all the way to the end.”
The victory gave the Ice Dogs a 2-2 record in the Showcase the team is now 4-2 on the season in the NAHL Midwest Division.
The Ice Dogs have four more road games before returning to Fairbanks for their home opener against the Anchorage Wolverines on Oct. 7 at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
Fairbanks takes on the Wisconsin Windigo in Eagle River, Wisconsin, on Friday and Saturday and winds up its season-opening, 10-game road trip at the Springfield Jr. Blues on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 in Springfield, Illinois.
Allison said he liked the “progression” his team has made during the first six games of the season.
“It’s been a wonderful progression,” Allison said. “For the most part we’ve played hard and it’s a very enjoyable group of kids to be around. We’ve had our lapses, but we’ve been able to overcome a lot of things by battling hard and playing for each other.”
In the Showcase, the Ice Dogs dropped the first two games before coming back to win the next two contests.
“In the first game we got a little frustrated and in the second game we played solid 60 minutes, but our special teams weren’t very special.” Allison said. “Last night we found out our best penalty kill was to not take any penalties and today we play a solid 60 minutes. Our power play was clicking and we did a good job on the penalty kill.”
After skating to a 4-4 tie with the Jackalopes through regulation and overtime, the Ice Dogs got the game-winning goal from Cameron Ricotta in the fifth round of the shootout.
Each time had scored twice and missed twice in the first four rounds, before Ricotta scored and Fairbanks goalie Dylan Eliason stopped Odessa’s Dayne Howard to secure the win.
It was an up-and-down hockey game in regulation as the Jackalopes led 2-1 after the first period and the score was tied 3-3 after two periods and 4-4 at the end of regulation.
After falling behind 2-0 in the first period, the Ice Dogs got goals from Julian Recine, Tyler Herzberg and Domenick Evimov to take a 3-2 lead in the middle period.
Jake Cameron put the Ice Dogs ahead 4-3 early in the third period with Fairbanks’ third power-play goal of the game, but the Jackalopes tied the score at the 13:24 mark when Emerson Goode scored his second goal of the game.
After a scoreless overtime, the Ice Dogs won the shootout 3-2.