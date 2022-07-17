Given that two of the few times Fairbanks’ Amber Vaska has missed participating in the World Eskimo-Indian Olympics over the past 17 years were when she was pregnant with her 10-year-old son, Dominic, and 3-year-old daughter, it’s even more impressive that she’s able to not just compete in but sometimes dominate events such as the swing kick, kneel jump and toe kick.
Yet there she was Saturday afternoon, balancing her weight with her legs extended on her two hands, shifting her weight to kick the target, then landing back on her hands and holding her weight to complete the move. Suffice it say 99 percent of us who tried such a maneuver would need follow-up care including an ambulance ride, extensive orthopedic surgery and months of rehab in grueling physical therapy.
With that move, she secured a bronze medal in the event, edging out Teyah Clark in the tiebreaker. The swing kick was one of her four podium performances this weekend along with taking gold in the kneel jump; sharing gold with Eden Hopson in the two-foot high kick, and winning bronze in the toe kick.
Beyond staying in phenomenal shape, Vaska attributes her success to having learned the games at an early age.
“I started participating in fifth grade in Aniak, the village where my family is from,” she said. “And the school district put on a competition every year so it just became a part of life.”
Now serving as director of tribal government and client services for the Tanana Chiefs Council, Vaska has participated in the Fairbanks WEIO games most years since moving here in 2005. She’s also a fixture on Alaska’s team that travels to the Lower 48, and participates in the Arctic Winter Games.
“The circumpolar communities have a biennial competition,” she said, noting that she’s traveled as far as Greenland to display the skills she has and to teach and learn from other competitors. The next major event on the calendar is the Arctic Games in northern Alberta, Canada on Jan. 29, 2023. (They were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic from February of this year.)
That, of course, presents the challenge of staying fit through the rapidly approaching winter months here in Fairbanks.
“I can run only so long,” she said. “But I have a home gym and that keeps me going. Most women decide to stop when they finish school or have kids, but I’m still having fun.”