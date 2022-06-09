The Alaska Goldpanners were not going to be denied Thursday night at Growden Memorial Field.
After letting a 2-0 lead slip away, the Goldpanners scored the game-winning run in the sixth inning and went on to claim a 3-2 seven-inning victory over the Peninsula Oilers of Kenai.
Former West Valley High School standout Andrew Troppmann earned the save by striking out the final two Oilers he faced in the top of the seventh, stranding runners at first and second base.
It was Troppmann’s second appearance of the series. In his first appearance the Oilers scratched out a run in the ninth inning to earn a 3-3 tie.
The Panners won two of the three games in the series, both in dramatic fashion.
Wednesday night the Panners rallied for four runs in the seventh inning to claim a 6-5 win and then pulled out another one-run win on Thursday night.
The Panners have tonight off and return to action at 7 p.m. Saturday when they entertain the Fairbanks Adult Men’s Baseball League All-Stars.
Alaska opens a six-game series with the Ventura County Pirates of California at 5 p.m. Sunday at Growden Memorial Field.
After the Oilers scored the tying run in the top of the sixth inning on an unearned run off of winning pitcher Kegan Wentz, the Panners scratched out the game-winning run in bottom half of the inning.
Ethan Remmers led off the winning rally when he was hit by the first pitch by losing pitcher Jacob Shaver.
North Pole’s Alex Garcia ran for Remmers and moved to third on a base hit by Cole Alexander. After Marty Munoz struck out, Tate Shimao, one of the heroes in Wednesday night’s win, hit a chopper to first base and the speedy Garcia beat the throw to the plate for what proved to be the game-winning run.
The Panners took a 2-0 lead in the second inning when Rafael Flores delivered a two-out, two-run single to right field scoring Munoz and Griffin Harrison.
The Panners collected three hits in the first inning but couldn’t come up with a run as Oilers starter Seth Mattox got out of the bases loaded jam when Cole Alexander grounded out.
Fairbanks starting pitcher Garrett Cooper gave up just one run on six hits in five innings of work, while walking two and striking out six.
Four of the six hits Cooper allowed came in the fifth inning when the Oilers scored their first run of the game, but two outstanding defensive plays helped him get out of the inning.
Second baseman Matthew Pinal made a great relay throw to gun down Peninsula’s Casey Burnham at home plate and catcher Flores threw a perfect strike to second base to nail Shun Sakaino attempting to steal second.
After Peninsula tied it in the sixth, the Panners regained the lead in the bottom of the inning to set the stage for Troppmann’s impressive save.