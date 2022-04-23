The Fairbanks Ice Dogs routed the Minnesota Wilderness 7-1 on Saturday night to take a 2-0 lead in their best-of-five playoff series. The series will now shift to Minnesota for game three and, if necessary, a fourth and fifth game. Game time on Friday will be at 4:15 p.m. AKDT.
Below is our coverage from Friday night's 3-2 Ice Dogs' win over Minnesota in the series opener.
====
They say goaltending and special teams play can take you a long way in hockey playoffs.
The Fairbanks Ice Dogs took advantage of that on Friday night as they opened the North American Hockey League Midwest Division playoffs with a 3-2 come-from-behind overtime victory over the Minnesota Wilderness in front of a sellout crowd at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
Goaltender Kayden Hargraves turned in a stellar 35-save performance and the Ice Dogs scored on the power play, in the final minute with an extra attacker, and short-handed in overtime to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series.
“I’ve got to give them (the Wilderness) credit because they were the better hockey team for the first two periods, but then I’ve got to give our guys credit for getting back into it for the rest of the game,” Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison said. “It’s definitely big for us to get the win in this first game.”
After taking a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal by Jacob Conrad, off assists from Tristan Sarsland and Billy Renfrew at 5:42 of the opening period, the tide shifted toward the Wilderness.
Minnesota outshot Fairbanks 21-6 in the second period and finally tied the score when Cole Crusberg-Rosen sent a blistering slap shot over Hargraves’ shoulder at the 18:34 mark.
Minnesota continued its onslaught in the third period and took a 2-1 lead at 6:51 when William Persson rifled a rebound into a wide open net after Hargraves had made a fantastic pad save on a shot off the stick Nicholas Rexine.
The Ice Dogs still had a tough time generating much offense until Allison decided to pull Hargraves from the net in favor of an extra attacker with about two minutes left in the game, setting the stage for a dramatic finish to regulation.
Tyler Stewart registered the game-tying goal with just 27.8 seconds left on the clock, bringing a thunderous roar from the sellout crowd. Cameron Ricotta and Alexander Malinowski registered assists on the game-tying goal.
“When I saw Malinowski get the puck around the corner and down deep, I just crashed the net and kept my stick on the ice,” Stewart said. “Cam put the puck right on my stick and it happened to go in. To be honest, I was in disbelief.”
After Sarsland was sent to the penalty box for boarding 44 seconds into overtime, the Ice Dogs Brendan Miles scored the game-winner at the 2:12 mark of the extra session.
Conrad cleared the puck out of the Ice Dogs zone, where Malinowski took control at center ice and skated into the offensive zone. He pulled up just inside the blue line and waited for two teammates to break in and head for the net.
Malinowski’s cross-ice pass found Miles, who lifted the puck over the outstretched pad of Minnesota goalie Matthew Smith for the game-winning goal that elicited another enthusiastic roar from the crowd.
UPDATE ON THE WOLVERINES: In the other Midwest Division playoff series Friday night, the Anchorage Wolverines posted their second straight 2-1 win at the Springfield Jr. Blues to take a 2-0 series lead. The two teams are scheduled to play again Sunday afternoon in Springfield, Illinois.
If Anchorage wins, it will advance to the Midwest Division finals, but if the Jr. Blues win, the series will shift to Anchorage on Friday.