The Fairbanks Soccer Club will open its third season as the men’s team opens its season Sunday in Wasilla and the women’s team begins play June 5 in Anchorage.
Founded in 2020, the team is Fairbanks’ first professional development soccer club. The men’s team played in the inaugural season of the Last Frontier Division in the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) in 2020, and won the club’s first ever championship in 2021.
The women’s team was launched last year in the UPSL Women’s League and will be entering its second season.
“Our purpose in founding Fairbanks Soccer Club is to raise the level of play in Fairbanks and give younger generations of players a pathway to college and the professional ranks,” co-captain Kyle Renner explained in a recent email. “We seek to exhibit the highest level of soccer Alaska has to offer, so that high quality players can continue their development, motivated young players can have a goal to aspire to, and younger generations may learn from watching the game at a high level.
The UPSL is a national professional development league sanctioned by the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Amateur Soccer Association (USASA). The league’s “competitive environment raises the standard of play by bringing a professional level of coaching and competition,” according to the organization.
“We are proud to represent Fairbanks and be the northern-most representative of professional development soccer in the United States,” Renner added.
Prospective players and volunteers are encouraged to reach out to the club to express their interest in participating in the club this season. Their email address is fairbankssocceclub@gmail.com.
Additional information can be found at fairbankssoccer.com.
Fairbanks Soccer Club Men's Schedule
May 22 MatSu Meadow Lakes Park, Wasilla
May 29 Pioneer West High, Anchorage
June 5 Arctic Rush Kincaid Park, Anchorage
June 12 CISC Davis Field Complex
June 19 Pioneer Davis Field Complex
June 26 Timbers Kincaid Park, Anchorage
July 16 Arctic Rush Davis Field Complex
July 24 CISC Bartlett High, Anchorage
July 31 MatSu Davis Field Complex
Aug. 6 Timbers Davis Field Complex
Fairbanks Soccer Club Women's Schedule
June 5 Arctic Rush Kincaid Park, Anchorage
June 12 CISC Davis Field Complex
June 26 Timbers Kincaid Park, Anchorage
July 16 Arctic Rush Davis Field Complex
July 24 CISC Bartlett High, Anchorage
Aug. 6 Timbers Davis Field Complex