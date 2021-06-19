Even with the Covid-19 pandemic last year, the Fairbanks Soccer Club managed to get their inaugural season taken care of for the men’s team.
Now they’re back and they brought some friends with them.
The FSC men’s team kicks off their second season of action Saturday at 1:30 p.m. while the first ever women’s team will begin play at 4 p.m. against the Alaska Timbers. According to men’s team captain Kyle Renner, the women’s team is the first semi-professional sports team in the history of Fairbanks.
“This is the first home games ever for both teams,” said Renner, referring to last season when FSC had to play all their game in Anchorage. “It’s probably the most exciting thing that’s happened for soccer in Fairbanks ever. To have a club like this offering these types of opportunities for young players, opportunities for our community, opportunities to get exposure on a regional and national level is all just a fantastic opportunity.”
The men’s team will play eight games this year while the women’s team will play six as members of the Last Frontier division of the United Premier Soccer League. All road games will be played in Anchorage where the other teams in the division reside. The teams will play home and away games versus every team in the division and there will be games every weekend with the exception of July 4th weekend.
All home games will be played at Davis Turf Fields Complex at 1966 Davis Road. Suggested ticket donations are $5 for adults, $3 for children, and $10 for family (no maximum size). The charge will grant access to both the men’s and women’s games.
Members of both rosters are made up of a variety of people. The youngest players on either team are 15-years old while there are other players in their 30s. Renner said he believes the team provides opportunities for the young players to develop their game while the older players get the chance to serve in a mentorship role while also playing the game they love.
“For the older players it’s an opportunity to contribute to the team and five back to the community,” he said. “They’re setting an example for the younger players every day in training. They’ve already achieved their career pinnacle playing in college, semi-pro, or professionally. This is an opportunity for them to showcase to the younger players every day in training what it takes to success at at the highest level and making sure they’re prepared both mentally and physically for a higher level of competition seen at the high school or club level.”
All games will be live streamed on the FSC social media pages. Their Facebook and Twitter pages are @FairbanksSC while their Instagram page is @Fairbanks_Soccer_Club.
In addition to the games, there will be a food truck and kids games for all fans in attendance. The national anthem at the men’s game will be performed by Ken Tape and Greta Myerchin-Tape of the Rock Bottom Stompers and the Sourdough Rizers. The national anthem at the women’s game will be performed by Callie Enne of The Party Kaua’i.
Anyone interested in joining the team can email fairbankssoccerclub@gmail.com or fill out a tryout form at fairbankssoccer.com. The team is still currently recruiting for players.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/FDNMSports.