The Fairbanks Soccer Club continues to play and has now reached the halfway point of their season.
Both the men and women were on the road this past weekend in Anchorage with the men playing two games (one Saturday and one Sunday) and the women playing one (on Saturday). The men were victorious in their first game over the Alaska Timbers. They were unable to repeat that performance on Sunday as they dropped their first game of the season with a loss to Pioneer United. The women took on the Alaska Thorns and though they faired better than the last time they took the pitch, they were unable to take win number one on the season.
The men picked up the win Saturday with relative ease. Nick Herzberg continued this strong season as he notched a hat trick with three goals, all coming in the first half. It was the first hat trick in team history. Kevin Martinez picked up the fourth goal for the team in the second half of play. The two teams faced off in the first game of the season as well with Fairbanks taking home the 2-0 win that time.
Sunday was the first time FSC took on Pioneer United, and it resulted in their first loss. No one from Fairbanks managed to get the ball in the net in the 2-0 defeat.
The women’s team rebounded well from a 13-0 loss to Cook Inlet two weeks ago as they managed to cut the opposing score by more than half, but they were unable to get on the board as they ultimately fell 6-0.
The USPL season will continue this weekend with the last set of road games in Anchorage against Arctic Rush.