The Fairbanks Soccer Club Men’s team earned their second win of the season, topping Cook Inlet Soccer Club on Saturday 1-0 at sunny Davis Turf Fields.
Igor O’Rear was able to break the 0-0 deadlock just over half an hour in with a sliding finish to cap off a penetrating run from Skyler Denny, who slotted the ball across for O’Rear to finish past the goalkeeper.
In the last ten minutes Cook Inlet began taking speculative shots from distance in an attempt to equalize, but Fairbanks goalkeeper Brett Miner was well-positioned to deal with those which made their way on target.
Miner combined with first half goalkeeper James Aleshire and defenders Deland Kugzruk, Kyle Renner, Vaughn Simpson, and Nate Walsh for the club’s first shutout of the season.
Simpson made his first start for the club this season after helping lead Colorado School of Mines to an RMAC Regular Season championship and the second round of the NCAA tournament;
Fairbanks (2-0-2) will host Pioneer United FC Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Davis Turf Fields complex.
The Fairbanks Soccer Club Women’s team marked their first win of the season with a 2-0 victory as the Cook Inlet Soccer Club Women’s team was unable to field a team and was forced to forfeit the game.
Given the unexpected change the women’s team instead played an intrasquad scrimmage and invited select youth players from Eclipse Soccer Club to join them in a “Blue vs Gold” game, which resulted in a 4-2 win by the Gold team.
North Pole High School standout Desiree Dutra scored a brace for the Blue team, and Taylee Ross and Cicely Shankle each scored a brace in a winning effort for the Gold team.
The Women’s team is now 1-0-1 on the season and will resume play on June 26 in Anchorage against the AK Thorns.