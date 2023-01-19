Anne O’Hara and her U.S. teammates won Wednesday’s World University Games women’s curling showdown with China, moving them into position to the No. 2 seed heading into today’s semifinals in Lake Placid, New York.

O’Hara, a West Valley High School graduate, and Team USA scored one point in the opening end and two in the second to jump out to a 3-0 lead over China, which like the U.S. entered the match with a 7-1 record.