Anne O’Hara and her U.S. teammates won Wednesday’s World University Games women’s curling showdown with China, moving them into position to the No. 2 seed heading into today’s semifinals in Lake Placid, New York.
O’Hara, a West Valley High School graduate, and Team USA scored one point in the opening end and two in the second to jump out to a 3-0 lead over China, which like the U.S. entered the match with a 7-1 record.
“It is great to start off strong,” U.S. skipper Delaney Strouse said. “We came out hot, which is exactly what we wanted to do. The crowd was electric. We love having everybody cheering for us. It makes us play better and stronger. I think we played well that game.”
The Chinese responded with a point in the fourth end, which the U.S. matched in the fifth.
The teams again traded points in the fifth and sixth, giving the Americans a 5-2 lead entering the seventh end. China was able to put another point on the board, but that was all as the U.S. took the 5-3 win.
The U.S. win sets up a rematch with China today at 10 a.m. (Alaska Standard Time) while top-seed South Korea will face Great Britain. South Korea, which took the No. 1 seed based on its victory over the U.S. Sunday night in extra ends, is also 8-1 in pool play.
All World University Games action can be watched for free at fisu.tv. Today’s curling semifinals and this weekend’s medal rounds will also be carried on ESPNU.
In addition to O’Hara, who attends Minnesota State University-Mankato, the U.S. squad is comprised of Strouse and Sydney Mullaney from the University of Minnesota; Rebecca Rodgers of Wisconsin Eau Claire; and Susan Dudt of Bucknell.