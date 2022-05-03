Two 5K runs and a sprint distance triathlon this week will give Interior residents a chance to enjoy the mid-Spring weather while getting in a good workout.
The GHU Water Walk and Run 5k will be Wednesday at 6 p.m. It starts and finishes at the Golden Heart Utilities Water Treatment Plant. The entry fee is $25, and registration can be accessed through the Fairbanks Sewer & Water Facebook page.
On Saturday, the mostly annual Chena River Run is back for its 41st edition after a two-year hiatus. The start and finish are at Woodriver Elementary School, and registration is $40 through Wednesday and $55 on race day. Sign up at www.fairbanksrotary.org.
For those who prefer a 500-yard swim and 13.1-mile bike ride before their 5k run, the Breakup Triathlon starts Sunday at noon in the pool at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Patty Center. The entry fee is $60 through Wednesday or $80 through Friday, the last day entries will be accepted. A USA Triathlon membership is also required and can be purchased for a single day ($15 for adults) or an annual pass ($50 for adults, $10 for participants under 17.) The minimum age to participate in the event is 16 years old as of race day.
More information can be found on the group’s website (arctic- triathlon-series.weebly.com) or Facebook and Instagram pages.