Ice Dogs

Jeff Olsen

The Fairbanks Ice Dogs form a barrier between the puck during a game at the Big Dipper Arena.

 Jeff Olsen

The Fairbanks Ice Dogs picked up points on the final two days of the NAHL Showcase after losing their first four games of the season.

The team managed to acquire their first point of the year with a shootout loss to the Colorado Grit on Friday. They then defeated the Austin Bruins 3-2 on Saturday. Their record following the showcase stands at 1-4-0-1 which gives them 3 points through their first six games played.

Contact Caleb Jones at 907-459-7530 or at cjones@newsminer.com.