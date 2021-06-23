With the arrival of the summer months in Fairbanks comes the arrival of golf season. This past weekend saw the Fairbanks Gold Association host their first tournament with successful results.
The FGA hosted the Fairbanks Senior Tournament this past weekend at the Fairbanks Golf Course. It was big weekend for the seniors and there were plenty of results for them to be proud of.
In the women’s division Championship Flight, Martha Hanlon took home first place at 91/92 for 183. Jeannette Smith (92/95 for 187) and Diane Thomas (102/100 for 202) took home second and third place, respectively.
In the women’s First Flight, there were two competitors as Sherry Fisler finished 102/102 for 204 and Valerie Therrien end up at 118/109 for 227.
In the men’s Championship Flight, there were also two competitors. Tom Chadwick took home first place at 82/83 for 165 and Paul Lindhag finished in second place with 82/86 for 168.
In the First Flight of the men’s division, Terry Schmidt and Scott Berg were the two golfers. Schmidt wrapped up the weekend at 88/94 for 182 while Berg ended up with 98/88 for 186.
Finally, there was the men’s division Second Flight. Bert Mitman ended his weekend with a final of 96/95 for 191 while Chet Brown was 104/109 for 213.
In addition to the tournament and scores, there were also special prizes given out. Lindhag and Hanlon were both given the Closest to the Pin on Friday while Smith had the Longest Drive on Friday. Saturday, Lindhag and Fisler were closest to the pin while Lindhag and Thomas had the Longest Drive.
