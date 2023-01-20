The Wisconsin Windigo remained one of the hottest teams in the NAHL Thursday night as they snapped the Fairbanks Ice Dogs’ seven-game winning streak with a 5-3 victory at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
Wisconsin, 9-1-1 in its last 11 games, outscored Fairbanks 3-1 in the pivotal second period and held off a late Fairbanks rally to claim the win.
Thursday night’s game was projected to be a battle of goaltenders, but it didn’t turn out that way as the two teams combined for eight goals. Wisconsin goalie Gavin Moffitt got the best of Fairbanks Kayden Hargraves in the battle between the pipes. Moffatt made 22 saves in earning the win, while Hargraves also stopped 22 shots in the loss.
Each team scored once in the first period and both goals came while players were in the penalty box. The Windigo opened the scoring when Luke Levandowski scored on a breakaway while the two teams were each short one man.
The Ice Dogs evened the game at 1-1 when Julian Recine registered a power-play goal at the 8:49 mark. Recine took a pass from Joey Potter and blasted a one-timer into the back of the net from the top of the left faceoff circle. Justin Biraben also assisted on the game-tying goal.
The Windigo took the lead for good four minutes into the second period when Levandowski scored his second goal of the game. A little more than five minutes later, Wisconsin had a 3-1 lead when Zach Cline slipped the puck past Hargraves.
Colin Goff pulled the Ice Dog within a goal when he scored at 10:36 of the second off an assist from McCabe Dvorak, but Wisconsin answered with a power-play goal by Frank Jenkins to take a 4-2 lead into the final 20 minutes.
The Ice Dogs made it 4-3 early in the third period when Jake Cameron fulfilled a promise he made of scoring a goal in the final 20 minutes. Just before Cameron’s jersey was auctioned off between the second and third periods, Cameron told general manager Rob Proffitt he would score in the third. He kept his word when he ripped a shot past Moffatt at the 4:12 mark after stealing a Wisconsin clearing pass for an unassisted tally.
It wasn’t enough, however, as Wisconsin tightened up on defense and the Windigo put the game away when Chris Kernan scored into an empty net with 8.9 seconds left on the clock.
Both teams had a power-play goal, as Wisconsin had five chances and the Ice Dogs had six.
The Ice Dogs, 22-12-3, remain in first place in the NAHL Midwest Division with 47 points. They are five points ahead of the Minnesota Wilderness, who didn’t play on Thursday. The Windigo, 19-13-1-1, continued to surge upward in the standings, moving into a tie for third place with the Kenai River Brown Bears with 40 points apiece.
The Ice Dogs began their Stick It To Cancer jersey auction Thursday night and auctioned off seven jerseys for a total for a total of $10,200. Proceeds from the auction are shared between the Circle of Hope Cancer Foundation and the Ice Dogs.
The three-game series continues with games at 7:30 tonight and concludes at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.