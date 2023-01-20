Ice Dogs 0120

The Fairbanks Ice Dogs celebrate a first-period goal by Julian Racine (center) during Thursday night’s game with Wisconsin at the Big Dipper Arena. Mark Lindberg / For the Daily News-Miner

The Wisconsin Windigo remained one of the hottest teams in the NAHL Thursday night as they snapped the Fairbanks Ice Dogs’ seven-game winning streak with a 5-3 victory at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.

Wisconsin, 9-1-1 in its last 11 games, outscored Fairbanks 3-1 in the pivotal second period and held off a late Fairbanks rally to claim the win.