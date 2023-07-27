Fairbanks Curling Club league play will return in October and run until December.
Fairbanks Curling Club league play will return in October and run until December.
The club offers three different leagues. The leagues are recreational, competitive and social. Each of these leagues bring their own unique environment to the sport.
The competitive league offers a serious environment where experienced players can play in a league focused on winning. The competitive league helps teams prepare for national competitions or competitive cash spiels.
Teams that participate in the competitive league are also eligible to receive prize money.
When speaking about the competitive league, club president Leland Rich said, “It’s for people who have played for a long time, it’s pretty serious.”
The competitive league offers two events. The competitive, open-double event is held on Mondays from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The club will host their competitive team league on Tuesdays starting at 6:00 p.m.
The recreational and social leagues provide a more laid back environment for players looking to casually participate.
“The recreational and social leagues are a lot of fun. There is room for people who have never curled before, or have been curling for a year or two and want to get better.” Rich said.
The recreational league will take place on Monday, Thursday and Friday. Players can sign up as teams or individuals. The league is centered around helping new curlers become familiar with the game.
The social league aims to encourage curlers to meet and interact with each other. The club holds a dinner league on Wednesday and a social league on Friday.
Individuals can sign up for the dinner league as singles, couples or teams. The dinner league offers participating teams a three course meal prepared by whichever team is on a bye week.
The Friday social league mixes up new and experienced curlers into teams to help new curlers learn the game.
There is also a junior league which provides instruction to young players looking to get into the sport.
Along with leagues, the club offers “Learn to Curl” events where people can learn the rules of curling and how to play. There are three “Learn to Curl” events. The dates for this year’s week are: September 25, 27 and 29. The start time is 6 p.m. and will run until 8 p.m.
