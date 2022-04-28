Team O’Hara continues to rack up the “Ws.”
Skippered by Anne O’Hara, Elizabeth Janiak, Sara Olson and Kaitlin Murphy are the Fairbanks Curling Club’s girls entrants in the Junior National championships being held this week in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
They improved to 5-1 in round-robin play Wednesday morning with a 10-7 win over Team Viau from Portage, Wisconsin.
Currently in a four-way tie for first in their division, they had a late game Wednesday against a squad from St. Paul, Minnesota. That group —Team Ryhorchuk — is also 5-1 in the standings, as is a second team from Portage, Wisconsin that Team Evans has not yet faced.
They’ll continue pool play today with a match against a team from Villa, Illinois at 5 p.m. and wrap up the round-robin portion of the tournament against Team Tamboli from Portage, Wisconsin on Friday at 6 a.m.
Team Evans — the Fairbanks boys team skippered by Jimmy Evans and featuring Tyler Skaggs, Robert Borland, Elias Vargas and Dylan Skaggs — dropped a match Wednesday morning to a team from Fargo, North Dakota, 13-0.
They’ll conclude team play today with a match at 5 a.m. against an Eau Claire, Wisconsin team and at 1 p.m. against a team from Portage, Wisconsin.