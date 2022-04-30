The road to a Junior National championship for Fairbanks Curling Club’s Team O’Hara wound its way into, through and around Portage, Wisconsin, on Friday.
Friday morning, the Fairbanks girls with Anne O’Hara as skip and including Sara Olson, Elizabeth Janiak and Kaitlin Murphy concluded pool play against the Dairy State’s Team Tamboli.
Team Tamboli and Team Viau both hail from Portage, a community of 10,581 residents just outside the Wisconsin Dells. It sits about 40 minutes north of Madison and an hour south of Stevens Point, the host of this week’s competition. One can almost hear the cattle bellowing from here.
Team Tamboli broke open a 1-1 match in the fourth end, putting together score of 2, 2, 1 and 2 in consecutive ends to defeat Team O’Hara 8-2.
Tied for the fourth and final spot in the championship bracket, Team O’Hara again took to the ice Friday afternoon with a tiebreaker match against Team Viau. (Dare we ask who’s milking the cows in Portage with all of this curling going on?) The Fairbanks four opened with 3 in the first end, led 5-2 after four, and added 3 in the seventh and 4 in the eighth enabled them to close out the match at 12-4.
That victory enabled them to avenge their first loss in the tournament, stunning the No. 1 seed Team McDonald from Tempe, Ariz., late Friday 6-5. They next will face Tea Ryhorchuk from St. Paul, Minn., at 6 a.m., with the winner of that match playing Team Tamboli for the championship.
Team Evans — the Fairbanks boys team with skip Jimmy Evans and featuring Tyler Skaggs, Robert Borland, Elias Vargas and Dylan Skaggs — received an additional honor this week. They received the Spirit of Curling Award, as voted upon by the competing teams to determine which team most exemplifies the spirit of curling.