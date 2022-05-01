The girls from the Fairbanks Curling Club will come home as bronze medalists from the Junior National championships in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.
After upsetting Team McDonald 6-5 Friday night in the quarterfinal round, the Fairbanks girls with Anne O’Hara as skip and including Sara Olson, Elizabeth Janiak and Kaitlin Murphy fell to Team Ryhorchuk from St. Paul, Minnesota in Saturday morning’s semifinal.
Team McDonald from Tempe, Arizona, had breezed through round-robin play to secure the top seed in the championship bracket with a 7-1 record. Avenging a 9-7 loss in pool play, Team O’Hara rallied from a 4-2 deficit after the fifth end with a 1 and 2 in the sixth and seventh. The Arizonans evened the match in the eighth, and the tie was broken in the 10th end with Team O’Hara posting the game-winning point.
In Saturday’s semifinal, Team O’Hara trailed the Minnesota squad 3-2 after six ends, but Team Ryhorchuk went on a run of 2 in the seventh, 1 in the eighth and 4 in the ninth to eliminate the Fairbanks quartet.
Team Tamboli from Portage, Wisconsin, defeated Team Ryhorchuk Saturday afternoon for the second consecutive time in the championship bracket, winning the title 9-8 in 10 ends.