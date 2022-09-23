Veterans came through in a big way for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs Friday night in a 4-1 North American Hockey League win over the Wisconsin Windigo in Eagle River, Wisconsin.
Four returning players scored goals as the Ice Dogs overcame a sloppy start to spoil the home debut of the Windigo, who moved this year after playing several seasons in Minnesota as the Magicians.
“The first period and the first eight or so minutes of the second were pretty sloppy, but we finally started to compete and pull together as a team,” Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison said via cell phone following the game. “We bent more than we wanted to, but in the end we came together as a team to get the job done.”
Veteran goaltender Kayden Hargraves came through with another steady performance, stopping 28 of the 29 shots that came his way to earn his fourth win in five starts this season.
“Kayden does what a pro does,” Allison said. “He comes to play every game and he was solid again tonight.”
Allison said it was a fun night for the Ice Dogs (5-2) playing in the Windigo’s first game at the Eagle River Sports Complex.
“It was a loud crowd in a historic arena,” Allison said. “It was an entertaining game and our guys found a way to get the win.”
Even though they weren’t playing particularly well, the Ice Dogs emerged from the first period with a 2-0 lead.
Mark Lund, Tyler Herzberg and Cameron Ricotta each scored their third goals of the season and Brady Welsch notched his second goal of the year into an empty net to propel the Ice Dogs to victory. Welsch (goal and assist) and Jacob Conrad (two assists) each had two-point nights for Fairbanks.
Lund got Fairbanks started when he registered his goal at 11:45 of the first period off assists from McCabe Dvorak and Conrad.
Herzberg netted what proved to be the game-winning goal at 18:02 of the first with assists going to Welsch and Conrad, who has six helpers in the Ice Dogs first seven games.
The Windigo cut the deficit in half in the second period when Victor Widlund put the puck past Hargraves just 1:26 into the middle stanza.
Two unanswered goals in the third period sealed the win for Fairbanks.
Ricotta’s score at 3:11 of the third period put Fairbanks back in command. Justin Chaput and Tyler Pfister were credited with assists.
The Ice Dogs were on a power-play when Welsch scored his empty-net goal at 18:28 of the third.
The Ice Dogs and Windigo will battle it out again at 4 p.m. today in Eagle River.
In other NAHL games involving Alaska teams Friday night, the first-place Janesville Jets downed the Kenai River Brown Bears 5-1 and the Chippewa Steel skated to a 5-2 triumph over the Anchorage Wolverines. After tonight’s game, the Ice Dogs conclude their season-opening 10-game road trip next weekend at the Springfield, Illinois, Jr. Blues.
The Ice Dogs first home games of the season are Oct. 7-8 against the Wolverines in the friendly confines of the Big Dipper Ice Arena.