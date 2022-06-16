Wednesday afternoon’s game at Growden Memorial Park gave the Fairbanks American Legion baseball team a chance to see how they match up with the players – and some of their coaches – at the next level.
The Alaska Goldpanners welcomed the high school players to the field for a seven-inning exhibition game. And though the final score was 9-3 Panners, a number of players on the American Legion roster proved capable of competing on equal footing with their collegiate counterparts.
Hunter Clements, who will be a sophomore at Lathrop High School, launched a double to left field off Goldpanners coach Jake Taylor, who started at pitcher, in the top of the first inning. Though stranded after stealing third in that inning, he came through again in the third with an RBI single that scored Jorge Colon.
Colon, who will be a sophomore at Delta, not only led off that inning with a single and a stolen base but also turned two exceptional defensive plays at shortstop for the American Legion team.
In the top of the first, he gunned down North Pole High School graduate Alex Garcia at the plate for a 6-2 putout on Caleb Millikan’s fielder’s choice. He also initiated a 6-4-3 double play for the first two outs in the second and threw on the run after snagging a one-hopper to first for the inning’s final out.
The American Legion team actually led 1-0 heading into the bottom of the third, but Raymond Padilla tied it up with an RBI single following Garcia’s leadoff single and stolen base. Padilla, normally pitching for the Goldpanners, finished the day 3-of-4 with a double and two singles.
Millikan singled and advanced to third base on an error that scored Padilla, and was then driven in on a groundout by another Goldpanners assistant, Ryan Hanson. That gave the Panners a 3-1 lead.
They added to that lead with three runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth. The American Legion team picked up single runs in the sixth and seventh.
But the score Wednesday didn’t count as much as giving the area’s top teens a chance to gain some confidence by taking the field against bona fide Division I college-level competition.
“I came off of high school season not really hitting anything,” Clement said. “So, it felt good to do well at this level.”
Colon concurred.
“I just relaxed and try to be patient with it, which I learned from my dad,” Colon said. “But it’s very motivating to be here.”
The Goldpanners followed up the afternoon exhibition with a late-starting third game in their series with the Ventura County Pirates. That series will continue tonight at 6:30 p.m., Friday night at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.
The American Legion team also had a busy evening plan, opening up the Midnight Sun Baseball Tournament at 12:05 a.m. Thursday on Arco Field. Play will continue at Marlin Field and Arco Field through Sunday’s championship game at Arco at noon.