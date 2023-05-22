North Pole High School hitters fattened their batting averages and their pitchers lowered their ERA's on Friday. They steamrolled past the Hutchison Hawks 26-0  as four Pats pitchers combined to throw a shutout.

Ethan Clifford led the Patriots to victory by driving in five runs while going 3-for-4 at the plate. Clifford drove in an RBI in the first, hit a three run home run in the second, and scored an RBI on a deep line drive that smacked the center field fence in the third.