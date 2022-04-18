The Eielson High School Class of 2022 is holding a Grad Dash 5k Sunday, April 24 at 11 a.m.
The 3.1-mile run walk or run will start and finish at the UAF Patty Center celebration. Seniors from all area high schools are encouraged to wear their school’s colors.
Registration is $30 through Saturday at 5 p.m. and $40 on race day. Sign up through the link at www.runningclubnorth.org.
All participants under 18 must have a parent or legal guardian electronically sign the waivers.
For more information, contact Tamara Hall at (907) 385-7464 or email tamara@runningclubnorth.org.