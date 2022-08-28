Eielson 0828

Eielson quarterback Evan Brown takes a hit from a Nikiski defender during Saturday’s loss to the Bulldogs.

 . Jeff Helminiak / The Peninsula Clarion

NIKISKI — Dwyght Mullins rushed for 265 yards and four touchdowns as the host Bulldogs defeated Eielson 42-7 on Saturday in a key Denali Conference matchup.

The Denali Conference has five teams, but Monroe Catholic announced at the beginning of the season it would not have a team. Valdez said this week it will not have a team.