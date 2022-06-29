For five years, the producers of television’s “The A-Team” gave us the same script week after week: Act 1. Passive group has problem with bad guys. Act 2. Mr. T and friends beat up bad guys. Act 3. Bad guys strike back, lock up Mr. T and friends in garage. Act 4. Mr. T and friends use equipment in garage to create an explosive-launching tractor that finishes off bad guys.
It was completely predictable.
Which, unfortunately, brings us to the latest in a five-game slide by the slumping Alaska Goldpanners.
Opening the Grand Forks Invitational in British Columbia on Tuesday night, the Panners fell to the Edmonton Cubs 7-5.
And for the fourth of five games, it followed the exact script: Act 1. Goldpanners score early. Act 2. Opponents score several runs in the bottom of the first. Act 3. Goldpanners’ bats go cold through the next six innings. Act 4. Late rally comes up short.
Here were Tuesday’s details, but Goldpanners’ fans won’t love it as this plan came together.
Act I. Dominic Hughes staked the Goldpanners to a 1-0 advantage when he led off with a single, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a ground out by Brock Rudy.
Act II. R.J. Aranda, a late arrival in Fairbanks because Cal State University-Chico has spring finals through mid-June, made his third appearance and first start for the Goldpanners, giving up five runs (four earned) and walking one in three innings.
Among the first four batters he faced, he surrendered a walk to Dean Olson and singles to Tony Olson and Darren Honeysett. With Dean Olson tying the game 1-1 on a fielder’s choice, the subsequent two-out damage mounted quickly. Run-scoring singles by Taylor Lawrence and Ryan Kosolofski made it 3-1 and Jarvis Griener reached on an error to allow a fourth run to cross homeplate.
After giving up just a two-out single in the second, Aranda surrendered a lead-off double to Dan Chapel in the third. Chapel scored when Greiner again reached base on an error to make it 5-1.
Act 3. The guest star in this episode simply stole the show. Edmonton starter Braeden Allemann had a stellar night – striking out six of the nine batters he faced the first time through the Goldpanners’ lineup en route to an extraordinary total of 20 Ks for the night. His complete game line was 11 hits and three walks with five earned runs.
After the first inning, Alaska managed just nine hits through the next seven innings as Allemann, a University of British Columbia graduate who is in his third year of coaching at the junior college level, simply shut them down.
Caleb Millikan – as resourceful as Templeton “Faceman” Peck – manufactured a run in the fifth when he singled, stole second and third and scored on a wild pitch. Matthew Pinal hit a solo homer with one out in the sixth, and also singled and two hits later scored on a wild pitch in the eighth.
On the defensive side, trying to stack relievers to preserve his starting rotation for the next two games in pool play, Goldpanners field manager George Peppard, err, uhh, Mark Lindsay turned to Cole Alexander for a scoreless inning before Steven Vazquez came on in the fifth.
After a scoreless inning against Vazquez, the Cubs added runs on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to Dan Chapel that scored Tony Olson in the sixth and on a two-out wild pitch that scored Greiner in the seventh.
Ethan Remmers wrapped up the night by pitched a scoreless eighth to send the game to the ninth with Alaska down 7-4.
Act 4. Those who watched the Panners’ last week know that three of their four losses included an effort to rally in the ninth. Such was the case Tuesday night as Hughes led off with a single, stole second, and scored on a one-out double by Rudy. Rudy made it to third on a wild pitch. Rafael Flores walked, was replaced by pinch-runner Garrett Cooper who stole second to put the tying run in scoring position with just one out.
But Allemann hung in there, finishing the night with his 19th and 20th strikeouts to end the Panners’ attempted comeback.
The Goldpanners will play their second game in tournament pool play – no doubt trying to flip the script – tonight at 7:30, taking on the Redmond Dudes. They will conclude pool play Thursday at 4 p.m. against the Northwest Honkers.
NOTE: Due to travel delays, the YouTube channel’s Pannervision was not available Tuesday. They hope to resume their broadcasts tonight.