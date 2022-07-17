Call it the Goldpanners’ version of the Double-V campaign.
On a steamy Saturday night, with the 7:30 p.m. July sun beaming down on Growden Memorial Park, starter Alex Verdugo and reliever Steven Vazquez handcuffed the Inland Valley Pirates for an 11-1 Alaska victory.
Verdugo worked out of trouble in the first inning when he allowed a double, consecutive singles and a fielders’ choice with one out to turn into a 1-0 Inland Valley lead. But Matthew Pinal speared a line drive by Conner McKinney to rob him of a two-RBI hit and end the inning.
After that it was smooth sailing. Verdugo gave up just two walks and another batter reached on a dropped third strike through five innings. He left with a line of one run on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts.
The transition to Vazquez was seamless, with the right-hander giving up just one hit and one walk while striking out four in three innings.
Kegan Wentz pitched a 1-2-3 ninth.
Tempers flared early as the Goldpanners built a 5-1 lead on four hits, six walks, two errors, two hit batters, a passed ball and a couple of stolen bases.
Pirates coach Charlie Reynoso let it be known in the second inning —by yelling across the diamond to Panners field manager Mark Lindsay, that he had grown weary of the Goldpanners’ chirping from the bullpen.
After the third inning, Panners baserunner Brock Rudy and catcher Anthony Gibbons exchanged heated words and the bullpens cleared, but not further action ensued.