LHS 1015

With complementary styles of attack, Lathrop quarterbacks Jenner Webb (left) and Solomon Wade have been equally effective in guiding the Malemutes to today’s Division II State Championship game. Jeff Olsen / Daily News-Miner

 Jeff Olsen / Daily News-Miner

In an era when their role models in college football thrive on instant gratification, ignoring the fact that there’s only one ball and leaping into the transfer portal at the first threat to playing time, Lathrop juniors Jenner Webb and Solomon Wade are a refreshing combination of talent and sportsmanship.

The signal callers, both masters of their trade according to coach Luke Balash, lead Lathrop into another state championship battle against Soldotna at noon today at Service High School.

