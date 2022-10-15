In an era when their role models in college football thrive on instant gratification, ignoring the fact that there’s only one ball and leaping into the transfer portal at the first threat to playing time, Lathrop juniors Jenner Webb and Solomon Wade are a refreshing combination of talent and sportsmanship.
The signal callers, both masters of their trade according to coach Luke Balash, lead Lathrop into another state championship battle against Soldotna at noon today at Service High School.
It’s the third time in four years (interrupted only by Covid-19) that the Malemutes and Stars — ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively, since the preseason Alaska Sports Broadcasting Network poll was released have met. And Lathrop has held that position with a highly unorthodox yet highly effective rotating quarterback system.
Balash has shirked the tradition of focusing on a QB1 while another player — often of equal skill — sits on the bench waiting for either injury or blowout to be called to duty. In doing so, he’s seemingly perfected the art of juggling two first-stringers.
“In a lot of cases, you make (quarterbacks) compete, and you pick a starter, but I really looked at the two of them and said, ‘Man, they’re both so good. Why would I only go with one?’” he said.
The result has been a 9-0 season in which Webb has accounted for 19 touchdowns (12 through the air and seven on the ground) and Wade has accounted for 18 (15 passing, three rushing).
The seemingly identical numbers don’t stop there. Their completion rates are 59 percent for Wade and 56 percent for Webb. On the other hand, Webb has a slight edge in QB rating, 117 to 114.
In 50 passing attempts, Wade has covered 774 yards. In 69 attempts, Webb has logged 787 yards.
Oh, and for good measure, they’ve both thrown three interceptions.
Webb and Wade have played alongside each other for two years, learning and growing together as co-quarterbacks from JV last season to varsity competitors capable of powerhouse wins and a shot at the state championship.
The idea of a two-quarterback system came to Balash by watching the Lincoln High School football program in Tacoma, Washington. When coach Masaki Matsumoto who took over from former NFL quarterback John Kitna, he employed the platooning system.
Balash believed training two varsity players to step up as one could benefit both the team’s stats and the boys’ personal development.
With such an unusual method, many young men could be forgiven for developing a rivalry, but that’s not the case for Webb and Wade. “They’ve both done a great job of being mature about it and encouraging and supporting each other,” explains Balash. “That takes a lot of emotional maturity… to not get bent out of shape about it.”
Neither views it as a rivalry, but instead as a shared contribution to the team.
“There are multiple starters at other positions,” Webb said after the Malemutes’ win over Palmer this year. “Quarterback doesn’t have to be different.”
“We’re just winning,” Wade concurred at the time, noting that the shared system also gives him an opportunity to play on defense.
During their sophomore seasons, Webb and Wade did have the opportunity to lead their own teams with Wade helming the C-Team and Webb guiding the junior varsity. It was through their individual successes that Balash saw that rather than moving Wade up to JV and Webb to varsity, they were both ready for the responsibility.
“If I had played (Wade) at JV, it probably would have stunted his growth,” Balash said this week as the team prepared for State.
Looking forward, the willingness to remain competitive while sharing time is ultimately going to be a hallmark of success for college programs. Even at the high school level, teams such as IMG Academies and private and even public school juggernauts are luring talented players with the promise of immediate playing time. Putting team success above individual accolades is an intangible characteristic that Webb and Wade will have under their belts.
In fact, Balash is a proponent of not handing things to his players, making each one work their way up from JV no matter their skill level as he believes it benefits their emotional development.
Going into their senior year, Balash will make sure the boys understand it’s about getting the little things right, not just the stats and what’s on the scoreboard.
“If you look at the leaderboard of who’s the best quarterback in Alaska on Max Preps it’s not us, but if you take our three quarterbacks (adding Isaac Corcoran, who has seen his share of action as the Malemutes have won their nine games by an average score of 51-7) and put their numbers together, we have the best quarterback in the state.”
Unfortunately, it’s a toss up on whether this two-quarterback system will extend into next season. While Webb will almost certainly return, Wade, like many other Lathrop players, are subject to a parent being relocated by the U.S. Army.
“I plan to be here until I graduate,” Wade said Thursday. But those plans are often hopes, and nothing is certain until the first day of practice next fall.
Nonetheless, it’s a challenge for building a strong program, but even more so for the students who have to start their athletic careers in a new environment.
“We can watch film from two years ago and the players will all say, ‘Who are those guys?’ Balash said, noting that a two-year turnover is average.
Regardless of what transpires next season, the Malemutes have one more chance to put their names in the Alaska state record books. If the pattern follows as expected, Wade will lead the first series, Webb the second, and the game will unfold from there.
And yet even on the eve of a state championship game — when only two Division II programs deal with the adversity of practicing in sub-freezing weather — there have been observers who have questioned the system and been vocal in doing so.
“It hasn’t been without question,” Balash said. “But as we’ve been going through the season, I think the proof is in the pudding.”
Jeff Olsen is sports editor of the Daily News-Miner. Contact him at 907-459-7530. Olivia Olsen is a freelance reporter. She can be reached at olivia.c.olsen@gmail.com.