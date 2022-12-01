Six games into the monumental task of rebuilding the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ women’s basketball program, coach Amy Donovan sees numerous positive indicators.
She doesn’t have to look hard. Consider Monday night’s game against Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival where — despite losing starting guard Emma McKenney less than four minutes into the night — the Nanooks trailed by just a point at 57-56 with 2:50 to play. No doubt McKenney’s presence in helping to guide the UAF offense down the stretch would have been a welcome one.
“Winning is a skill — knowing how to find your teammate who’s hot — knowing how to find a player under the basket, knowing how to pick on players on the other team who are feeling a bit lost,” Donovan said. “I think we did that in our win Saturday night, but it’s honestly going to be tough when you’re in a conference that’s loaded with 24-year-old seniors.”
That task continues tonight, in the wake of Monday’s 67-61 loss to Montana State University-Billings, against Seattle Pacific. Tipoff is 5:15 in the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium.
Statistically, McKenney has averaged 15 points on 45 percent shooting — 15 of 28 from three-point land — including her brief appearance Monday. Three other Nanooks — Destiny Reimers (11.5), Ellen Silva (11.2) and Kayla Johnson (11.0) — are averaging in double figures in scoring. Paola Perez-Mendoza stepped up in McKenney’s absence with eight points, and Emma Wass was 5 for 5 shooting when the ball was fed to her in the post.
The Falcons (2-2) are led by guard/forward Ashley Alter (14 points, six rebounds per game), a fifth-year business administration student , and forward Natalie Hoff (eight points, six rebounds), a fifth-year visual communications major. Sophomore guard Anna Eddy is contributing 16 points per outing.
While McKenney is expected to be back on the court — an initial examination revealed bruises to the knees but no structural damage, the Nanooks would be well served to start off better than they did in falling behind 12-2 Monday night.
“I’m never worried,” the first-year coach said. “They are going to fight back. Now, the next step in the growth is to eliminate those mental errors so that even if we start off slowly offensively, we’re not down 10, but maybe just two to five.”
