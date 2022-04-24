Before departing Texas, my wife asked how long it would take for me to meet Alaska’s most famous resident, Sarah Palin.
I said it would never happen because Fairbanks is six hours from Wasila. Nonetheless, she reminded me that when I did meet her (apparently it was inevitable) to tell her that we live near Bristol’s new home of Spicewood and a list of other talking points that only a truly dedicated fan of reality television and pop culture would recall.
Well, sure enough, Friday evening as I debated between my two dinner staples – a salad bar and Frank Sinatra that lasts me three days from Gerardo’s or the chicken Caesar salad at Lavelle’s – I pulled into the Springhill Suites parking lot and who else was there but the Frontier State’s former governor.
So we shared about five minutes discussing sports in general (she, of course being a former sportscaster) but primarily how Bristol being in Austin meant Tripp was focused on football, thus depriving her of the chance to be a hockey grandmom. As the saying goes, there are two sports in Texas: football and spring football. I assured her Tripp was in a great school district for both athletics – Patrick Mahomes and Garrett Gilbert are both products of Lake Travis High – and academics.
Of course, my Facebook page is now abuzz from folks back home with me declaring myself an official Alaskan for having a selfie with the Congressional hopeful… but more importantly, I think I can use that photo as proof of residence to qualify for my Permanent Fund Dividend.
n n n
I haven’t seen the footage from Mike Tyson’s latest bout – apparently a first-round TKO on a flight from San Francisco to Miami on Wednesday – but reading accounts of it bring three things to mind:
1. C’mon, Mike. You’re on a passenger jet, not the mean streets of Brownsville in Brooklyn where you spent your childhood. Walking away from an annoying passenger isn’t a sign of weakness. Surely there was a wide array of middle ground between “taking the abuse” that the passenger offered and “using your skills as a former heavyweight champion to knock the man out.” I mean, isn’t that what the orange “call attendant” button next to the light switch and the twisty tube to turn on the air are for?
2. Mike Tyson is flying JetBlue? Seriously? Does he also drive a 2014 Honda Civic that’s got around 80,000 miles on it and live in a $1,400 a month, one-bedroom apartment in Las Vegas?
3. I thought about inserting the word “allegedly” into the story but saw that TMZ was the source. I don’t think there’s a more reliable news outlet available in our society. They seriously have the jump on everybody for both timeliness and accuracy. (I used to live in Southern California trivia: TMZ stands for “Thirty-Mile Zone” because nothing important happens further than 30 miles out from Hollywood.)
n n n
I’m not a fan of athletes being banned because of the things their homeland’s governments do, including this week’s decision by the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club to ban Russian and Belarusian players from Wimbledon this summer.
“In the circumstances of such unjustified and unprecedented military aggression, it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefits from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players with The Championships,” the club said in a statement.
Perhaps the event organizers are not aware, but Vladimir Putin did not consult his nation’s top tennis stars before launching his special military operation into Ukraine. Nor will the exclusion of reigning U.S. Open champion and No. 2 in the world Daniil Medvedv; the No. 8 ranked men’s player Andrey Rublev; 2021 Wimbledon semi-finalist and No. 4 ranked Aryna Sabalenka; and the No. 15-ranked women’s player in the world, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova impact Putin’s war of choice.
In fact, Rubev went so far as to publicly state his opposition to the war during the Dubai Tennis Championships in February.
I recognize the rationale in banning team sports under the Russian flag from competing international events while this war rages, and of moving sporting events out of Russia. But where’s the justice in barring Russian athletes while those from, say, China or Middle Eastern nations where civil rights abuses are commonplace compete?
These actions are always reminiscent of my dear friend and University of Texas teammate Annette Cowley, a world-class swimmer from South Africa, being barred from international competition including two Olympic Games in the 1980s due to the dehumanizing Apartheid system. “I don’t quite understand how the United States can condemn the way [racial injustice is] in my country when things weren’t any different in this country 20 years ago.”
n n n
I briefly spoke with UAF sports information director Nate Pearsall this week. Having just relocated here, I’m quite curious to see who the Nanooks will hire for their women’s basketball and women’s swimming openings. Obviously there are challenges to being the most remote NCAA program when it comes to hiring candidates or recruiting athletes, but I believe the opportunity is an exceptional one for anyone willing to build a program and – given the time to do so – have an impact on the conference level.
My next question when I meet the department leaders at UAF is why not women’s hockey as a varsity sport? The growth through the Midwest and Pacific Northwest over the last decade is reducing travel costs that no doubt would have been prohibitive a decade ago, when it was solely an East Coast sport at the college level. I’ll let you know what I find out.
