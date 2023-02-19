Through the highs and lows of the nine-month NAHL season, not all wins and losses are created equal.
Thus, as the Fairbanks Ice Dogs fell 3-2 in overtime in their second game of the series at Kenai River on Saturday, they elicited a surprising response from coach Dave Allison.
“They should be proud of themselves,” he said. “There was a bunch of sickness going through (the locker) room, and they grinded it out.”
Fairbanks was actually seven seconds away from sending the game to shootout when Carson Triggs made the game-winning shot for Kenai River.
The overtime loss netted the Ice Dogs a point in both the Midwest Division standings — at 24-16-5-1 they have 53 points, tied with Minnesota two points behind Wisconsin — and in the Club 49 Cup race. Anchorage leads with 23 points, ahead of the Ice Dogs (18) and Brown Bears (10).
With three games ahead this week — Tuesday night’s 7 o’clock makeup game of one canceled in Janesville due to poor ice conditions and home games against Anchorage at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday — Allison’s focus for the week is rest.
“Let’s get healthy, let’s get home, let’s get ready for Tuesday,” Allison said in a phone interview Sunday afternoon. “We’ve just got to make sure we get a good night’s sleep and we’re up early... we’ve got the day off Sunday and we’ll go for a short skate (Monday) and be ready to go.”
The first power play of Saturday night’s game went to the Ice Dogs after Noah Holt was sent to the penalty box for cross checking. While Kenai got the penalty kill, Cameron Ricotta of Fairbanks put the first goal on the board (assisted by Tyler Herzberg) a mere 10 seconds after Holt returned to play.
The Brown Bears opened the second period with a puck from Garrett Drotts going by Ice Dogs goal tender Kayden Hargraves to tie the game at one. A brutal altercation between the teams in the Fairbanks’ defensive zone resulted in a 4-on-4 game as Ryan Finch of Kenai River and Caden Pendo were sent to the sin bin for roughing.
Following the return to full strength, Holt was slammed with a 10-minute penalty for abuse of official in the wake of the fight. Julian Recine of the Ice Dogs also spent time in the penalty box in the second period for slashing, but Kenai River was unable to convert the penalty into a lead.
Mac Gadowsky pulled the Ice Dogs back into the lead with a goal assisted by David Clarke at the beginning of the third period.
An altercation six minutes into the period left Ice Dogs Kole Altercott being punched repeatedly by Kenai River’s Nick Stevens in a fight that required two referees to pull apart. Altercott sat out on a five-minute major for fighting and an additional 10 minutes while Stevens skated to the locker room for his instigator and a match penalty fighting call.
With Fairbanks unable to capitalize on another power play, the Brown Bears were able to tie the game after returning to full strength with a shot by Bryce Monrean.
Kenai River also benefited from a holding penalty on Clarke, giving them a power play with just three and a half minutes remaining, but the Ice Dogs picked up the penalty kill and the game went into overtime.