Division II, Pool A
Delta 3, Kodiak 1
Delta 12, Ketchikan 11
Ketchikan 10, Kodiak 4
The second-best team in the Mid-Alaska Conference is threatening to be the best team in the state.
Lurking in the shadow of North Pole this season — actually deep, deep in the darkest part of the shadow after four losses by a combined score of 56-16 — the Huskies posted two wins on Thursday.
After knocking off Northern Lights Conference champion Kodiak 3-1, Delta opened up an 11-1 lead and held on for a wild ride to top the Ketchikan Lady Kings. The Lady Kings struck for four runs in the bottom of the seventh but came up a run short in a 12-11 final.
Alyssa Hooton pitched the opening game for Delta.
“She’s my one senior,” Coach Richard Lester said. “She doesn’t get rattled by the pressure.”
Zoe Moore took the circle for the second game, pitching 42/3 innings before Hooton stepped in to close it out. Kaiya Jordan’s 3-for-5 performance with two RBI and two runs scored sparked the Huskies’ offense in the nightcap.
“It really sets the tone for the rest of the tournament, said Lester. “Even though it’s pool play, it builds confidence.”
Division II, Pool B
Thunder Mountain 11, Homer 1
Thunder Mountain 10, North Pole 2
Homer 13, North Pole 11
The goal was to exorcise ghosts from last year, when a 19-6 opening day loss to Juneau put the Patriots in a position to need five wins to take the state title. They took four.
Unfortunately for Coach Todd Schallock’s squad, Homer struck for eight runs in the second inning and scoring five, one and three runs in the last three innings wasn’t enough in a 13-11 loss.
“Nobody came to hit,” noted Schallock. “And then all of a sudden we made a game of it and got within two runs but it was just a little bit short.”
No problem. One inning. One game. Otherwise Sierra Howard had spread five hits over seven innings. Give credit to Grace Sikorski in center field with three amazing catches that ended the second, started the third and proved critical with two on in the fifth.
But then it happened. Again.
The Patriots opened their second game against Thunder Mountain with Madison Kurzenberger homering to left field, driving in Sikorski.
But the Falcons responded by putting up eight runs in the bottom of the first, four of whom scored on wild pitches, one who stole home, one who scored on a bases-loaded walk, one who scored on an error, and one driven in by a double.
The final was 10-2 Falcons.
“We’ll have to start at the bottom of the barrel,” Schallock said. “But we’ll be here (today).”
Today’s Division II opening games
Gm.1: Homer v. Kodiak, noon
Gm. 2: Ketchikan vs. North Pole, noon
Delta vs. Gm. 1 winner, 2:30 p.m.
Thunder Mountain vs. Gm. 2 winner, 2:30 p.m
Division I, Pool A
South Anchorage 13, West Valley 2
South Anchorage 8, Chugiak 7
Chugiak 12, West Valley 1
If there is a silver lining to West Valley’s opening day in the state tournament, it’s that a handful of Coach Teresa Rose’s junior varsity standouts had an opportunity to play at the highest level of competition Alaska has to offer.
A family emergency that took two girls away from Fairbanks, a couple of lingering injuries, and international travel plans left Rose with gaps to fill in the lineup for the week.
It’s high school. It happens.
But when it happens at state, the result is predictable:13-2 South Anchorage and 12-1 Chugiak.
“Our younger girls playing at this level for the first time just haven’t seen that kind of pitching,” Rose said. “But it’s good to see seniors like Annalee (Coryelle) take on a mentorship role and help them learn in her last outings.”
South Anchorage’s Emily McCutcheon was 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored to pace the Wolverines in their victory, while Madison Williams earned the win in the circle by spreading three hits and one walk over five innings while striking out nine.
Chugiak’s Sophia Fuller was 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored against West Valley, with Paige DuBois allowing three hits and striking out five over five innings.
Division I, Pool B
Bettye Davis East Anchorage 13, Colony 12
Bettye Davis East Anchorage 17, Dimond 15
Colony 8, Dimond 7
Bettye Davis East Anchorage had to wait until 2:30 p.m. to start their state tournament experience, but for fans of offense it was worth the wait.
The Thunderbirds Elise Auona hit a three-run homer for a walkoff win in the bottom of the seventh, wrapping up a 17-15 win over Dimond. She and Kayleigh Calderon had both gone 4-for-5 with seven runs scored between the two of them.
Their second game ended in almost equally as dramatic fashion, with Laila Tosi hitting an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh with two outs to score Aaliyah Villafuerte in another walkoff win.
In the first game of the day, Colony built an 8-5 lead after five innings and survived allowing single runs in the sixth and seventh to take second place in Pool B with an 8-7 win over Dimond. Kaidence Browning was 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Knights.
Today’s Division I opening games
Gm.1: Colony vs. W. Valley, noon
Gm. 2: Chugiak vs. Dimond, noon
South Anchorage vs. Gm. 1 winner, 2:30 p.m.
Bettye Davis East Anchorage vs. Gm. 2 winner, 2:30 p.m.