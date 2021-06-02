There’s no question that Delta Junction was the area’s top softball team this season. Now, we’ll just have to see if they’re the state’s top softball team as well.
The Delta Huskies closed out their regular season this past Saturday with a two-game series sweep of Hutchison in Delta. Both games were ended by the Mercy Rule with identical scores of 15-0.
Jocelyn Williams hit an inside the park home run in her final at-bat as a high schooler. Williams, Alyssa Hooten, and Zoe Moore combined to pitch a shutout in game one and Moore pitched a shutout in game two. Delta finishes the regular season with an overall record of 18-2, including 8-1 in conference games.
“I just wanted to note that it looked like Hutchinson still had a majority of the girls that they started the season with and I really admire that,” said Delta head coach Richard Lester. “It says a lot about them as a team. In a year when Softball had to unfortunately compete with sports like soccer for participation, hats off to all the girls that chose softball. I encourage all the parents in Fairbanks and the surrounding communities to start enrolling their girls into softball youth leagues that will only improve our high school programs in the future.”
Hutchison’s season is now over, but the Huskies are just getting started. The state softball tournament begins this Thursday and Delta, along with North Pole and West Valley, will be competing to see who the top team in all of the state is. Delta’s first game will be 10 a.m. on Thursday against Ketchikan and the Huskies will play again later that day against Kodiak at 5 p.m.
