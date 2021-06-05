Delta softball drops both opening day games of DII tournament

The Delta Junction Huskies have without question been the finest softball team in the Fairbanks area this season in any classification. After Thursday, they were still in the DII state tournament, but they’d even tell you their performance on the opening day of the tournament was disappointing.
The Huskies found themselves with a lead in both of their Pool Play games Thursday, but at the end of both of those games, they found themselves on the losing end of things.
Delta played their first game of the day against Ketchikan and carried a 6-5 lead going into the final inning of play. They were unable to maintain it, however, as they gave up two runs in the seventh inning and lost 7-6.
The Huskies second game of the day came against Kodiak. Once again, Delta Junction built up a lead, this time 9-5 as they looked to be in command. Once again, however, they were unable to maintain it as they surrendered 13 unanswered runs from there to lose 18-9.
With those two losses from Delta, Fairbanks teams combined to go 0-6 on the opening day of the tournament as West Valley and North Pole were also swept. In the baseball tournament, Monroe Catholic was defeated in the opening round early in the day to make Fairbanks 0-7. It wasn’t until North Pole’s 4-0 win over Petersburg in the baseball tournament that Fairbanks collected a win.
Still, it was only Pool Play. Delta, North Pole, and West Valley all had Friday to put themselves in the real field. You can find the results for all of Friday’s action through press time in today’s paper.
