Division II Game 6
Ketchikan 12, Delta 5
There’s generally a game or two going on within the games on Saturdays at the Alaska State Softball Tournaments. Sure, the outcome on the scoreboard matters the most, most notably the one in the championship in the late afternoon. But don’t discount the decisions a coach can make and the impact a team can have on the day’s outcome, even when down 10-1 in the top of the fifth inning at 11:45 a.m.
Such was the case for Delta coach Richard Lester and his Huskies. Trailing the Ketchikan Lady Kings – “a really good team that’s hitting the ball hard,” according to Lester – his first move was to give pitcher Alyssa Hooton a break.
That, in turn, gave sophomore Zoe Moore a chance to see the Lady Kings lineup that she would face if called on in a championship series.
“She has a great curve and strong fastball,” Lester said. “She only left one pitch up high, and that’s how they got their two runs.”
The next game within the game was how the Huskies responded in the bottom of the fifth, knowing they needed two runs to avoid a run-rule defeat.
A two-out, two-on single by Moore enabled C Folliard and L Lester to score on errors and Hooten followed with a double to left. While the odds for a favorable outcome were still long, the Lady Kings wouldn’t make it off the South Davis Park field without two more innings in the Fairbanks sun.
“That really gave us some momentum going into the next game,” Lester said. “All of a sudden it’s 3-3 over the last three innings, and that let’s the girls know they can play with them if they make it back in this war of attrition.”
Division II Game 7
Thunder Mountain 13, North Pole 0
Excellent seasons don’t always have excellent endings.
Such was the case for the North Pole Patriots who had won 30 games, two regular-season tournaments, the Mid-Alaska Conference regular season title and the conference tournament.
But the bats were inexplicably silent during the state tournament, with the exception of Friday night’s run-rule win over Homer.
Such was the case again Saturday morning against Thunder Mountain.
Grace Sikorski and Sierra Howard were the only Patriots to make contact at the plate and the Falcons extended a 5-0 lead after 3.5 innings by putting up eight runs in the bottom of the fourth to give them 13 runs, more than what was needed for the game to be called at that point.
The win sent Thunder Mountain into the third-place elimination game against once-beaten Delta while ending North Pole’s season.
“We finally got the bats going last night and I was excited for today,” coach Todd Schallock said. “And we had our moments today, and we did what we had to do on defense early. But they were hitting the ball, and we weren’t, which was our job to do.”
The future looks bright for both the Patriots — who only lose two seniors —and for the two seniors the Patriots are losing. Siskorski was the class salutatorian and is heading to Gonzaga, while Ciara Martinez was No. 4 in the class and will be attending UAF.
“We had a great season,” Shallock said. “It’s just the one that means the most got away from us.”
Division II Game 8
Thunder Mountain 19, Delta 11
Putting the ball into play meant good things would happen for Coach Richard Lester’s squad. Such was the case in the fifth inning, with the bases loaded, when Lourdes Lester laced a ball just inside first base. One Husky crossed the plate as the Thunder Mountain right fielder lunged at and missed it. A second Husky crossed the plate as she chased back for it. Throwing to the anxiously awaiting second baseman, the ball got out of her glove as a third run scored. With the ball on the ground, Lourdes got the go signal as she rounded third. The throw was high, she was safe, and Delta had added to its lead.
Of course, good things can happen when you don’t put the ball in play, either. Such was the case with two on in the top of the sixth when Alyssa Hooton launched a pitch into the parking lot in left-center field.
The two most powerful offenses of this Division II state tournament went blow for blow until the bottom of the sixth inning, when the Falcons batted around the order. Jack Lovejoy capped off the inning by driving in Rileyanna Payne with the 19th run to end the game.
For Delta, it was a disappointing ending to an exceptional tournament run that featured four consecutive wins to open the weekend and a third-place finish to conclude it.
“We wanted to come here and play well and we knew we’d be able to play four really good teams -- but to be able to play six was really cool,” Richard Lester said. “Their (Thunder Mountain’s) bats are just really hard to slow down, but I’m super-proud of the way we played and I’m super-excited about what lies ahead for this really young team.”
Division II Game 9
Ketchikan 9, Thunder Mountain 1
Completing their sweep through the Division II State Tournament, Ketchikan scored one run in the bottom of the fifth to claim the state title.
The Lady Kings opened up offensively with three runs in the first and second innings. Meanwhile, pitcher Kenzie Pahang quieted a Falcons’ offense that had scored 65 runs in four games against other teams in the field but managed just one in two meetings against Ketchikan. She allowed just two hits from the 19 batters she faced.
Marey Lewis and Taylor Jackson were both 3-for-3 for the Lady Kings, while Riley Welk was 2-for-3. Shae Mendoza drove in the final run for the Lady Kings when she reached on an error with two out in the fifth.
Division I Game 6
South Anchorage 12, Chugiak 1
The Wolverines continued their explosive ways on offense with four runs in the first and six in the third en route to a five-inning victory in the battle of unbeatens Saturday morning.
Milly Wurst earned the win int he circle, while Emily McCutcheon and Madison Williams came up with three hits each to send South Anchorage into the championship game.
Division I Game 7
East Anchorage 8, Dimond 4
Aubrey Northcutt was 3-for-4 with three RBI and pitched four innings, spreading four hits and three walks while striking out two, as the Thunderbirds eliminated Dimond and advanced to the third-place game in Division I.
Laila Tosi added three hits including a fourth-inning homer for Bettye Davis East Anchorage, while Avery Northcutt was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Penina Tali pitched three innings in relief, giving up two hits.
Division I Game 8
Chugiak 14, East Anchorage 6
The Mustangs used a 10-run third inning to overpower East Anchorage en route to a berth in the Division I championship game.
Paige DuBois had a two-run homer to put Chugiak ahead 5-4, and Sophia Fuler’s two-RBI single stretched the lead to 8-4. DuBois’ second at-bat of the inning was a line drive to center that scored two more runs.
Elise Aunoa went the final three innings for the Mustangs to earn the win.
Division I Game 9
South Anchorage 10, Chugiak 2
For the second time Saturday, the Wolverines wrapped up a win over the Mustangs in 4.5 innings, but this time the victory came with the Division I state championship hardware.
The Wolverines capped a 26-3-1 season by scoring three in the first, five in the second and two in the third to claim back-to-back state titles.
Milly Wurst was again the winning pitcher, spreading three hits and one walk over five innings while striking out seven.
Ryan Hutchison and Alexis Moore were both 3-for-3 in the state title game, with Moore driving in three runs. Emily McCutcheon homered in the first inning to set the tone for the state champs.