Delta Junction sweeps Monroe in Tuesday double-header

While the Monroe Catholic Rams’ softball team deserve credit for how hard they’ve fought back from a slow start to the season, the Delta Junction Huskies deserve credit for how hard they’ve played all year long.
The Huskies and Rams faced off in a Tuesday double-header at S. Davis Softball Complex with the Huskies picking up the series sweep. Delta won the first game 13-1 and the second game 19-4.
Delta head coach Richard Lester noted that the score of the first game was somewhat deceiving as the Huskies’ bats didn’t come alive until the fourth inning. Delaney Ott was pitching her usual solid stuff all evening, striking out eight batters up to that point. The Huskies wok up in the fifth inning, however, as they put seven runs up on the board, highlighted by an infield single from Emily Bevard which was followed by an inside the park home run from Lourdes Lester. Hits from Mersades Owen, Grace White, Zoe Moore, Neveah Glass, and Alyssa Hooton put the game out of reach as Hooton pitched a complete game while allowing just one run.
The second game saw Delta carry the momentum from the first game over. Hooton and White achieved a rare feat as they both picked up inside the park home runs in the game. Moore pitched a complete game and gave up just four runs.
“We got off to a slow start in the first game offensively unlike anything I had seen from the entire team all season,” Richard Lester said. “We came alive and started hitting like I know we are capable of. I was proud that the girls stayed disciplined and played tough defense along with some great pitching until we could get our bats going. I am looking forward to closing the season out this Saturday (against) Hutch and getting ready for the State tournament down in Anchorage. Hopefully we can represent the conference well and have a good showing against the other teams that will be at the state tournament.”
Monroe’s regular season is now over while Delta wraps up their regular season this Saturday in Delta against Hutchinson with a conference double header at 12:30 and 2:15 p.m.
