Division II Game 3
Delta 17, Homer 10
The message from coach Richard Lester to his Delta Huskies after posting a pair of wins on the opening day of the Division II state tournament was clear: Yesterday was fun, but it’s gone.
But it’s hard to forget yesterday’s success when today starts with an 11-run outburst.
Such was the case for the hottest team in this week’s tournament, as Delta opened up an 8-0 lead in their first at-bat with two doubles, a single, four errors, four walks and a sacrifice bunt. But they weren’t done yet, as Alyssa Hooton launched a three-run homer.
“I had a feeling before this tournament we were going to play well,” said Lester, whose team entered the weekend with a modest 16-12-1 record. “We’re not as talented as last year’s team, but they’ve been working hard. I mean, three and a half and four-hour workouts and they never complain because they want to be better.”
Hooton, who also earned the win on the mound with five innings of work, before Zoe Moore came on in relief, was named player of the game.
Division II Game 1
Ketchikan 6, North Pole 5 (8 inn.)
The Patriots avoided yesterday’s nemesis —the big inning —but waited a bit to late to start their rally in a 6-5 loss to the Lady Kings.
Sierra Howard gave a solid effort on the mound, spreading nine hits over 7 innings. Down 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth with two outs and the bases loaded, she held her ground and got the Lady Kings’ leadoff hitter to popout to shortstop. But in the next inning, Marley Lewis’ two-out double scored a run and Lewis came around on a passed ball to make it 4-1.
Leading off the sixth, Lylah Murrah sent a shot to right-center that brought the Patriots within 2, 4-2. The rally really got started in the seventh, with Maddie Kurzenberger hitting an RBI double, Sierra Howard reaching on error that allowed Kurzenberger to score and send the game to extras.
On a close call at the plate in the top of the eighth, ghostrunner Keirra O’Connor was out at home on a leadoff double by Danika Dawley. That set the stage for Ketchikan’s Rylie Welk to win the game with an RBI double.
Division II Game 2
Homer 5, Kodiak 2
In another matchup of familiar foes, the Mariners knocked Kodiak into an elimination game with a 5-2 win. This was the sixth time the two schools have met this spring, with Kodiak taking the first three games before Northern Lights rivals won the last three, all in tournament play.
Pitcher Zoe Adkins was 3-for-4 with three runs scored while limiting the Bears to five hits and four walks over seven innings while striking out five. Becca Trowbridge was 2-for-4 and Delilah Harris was 1-for-4 with two RBI.
Division II Game 4
Ketchikan 8, Thunder Mountain 0
A one-run loss to Delta Thursday is all that’s keeping the Lady Kings from being unbeaten for the tournament.
As it is, they scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to end Friday evening’s nightcap and set up a rematch with the Huskies this morning at 10. The winner will need to win just one more game to claim the state title.
Kenzie Pahang pitched the shutout, spreading three hits while striking out two. She also was 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBI.
Division II Game 5
North Pole 9, Homer 1
North Pole turned around a 13-11 pool play loss by beating Homer 9-1 in a run-ruled elimination game late Friday night at South Davis Park.
The win advances the Patriots to this morning’s 10:30 elimination game with Thunder Mountain.
Sierra Howard was 3-for-4 with two RBI and one run scored for the Patriots. She also threw all six complete innings, allowing no earned runs, four hits, and one walk while striking out eight.
Grace Sikorski, who has repeatedly kept the Patriots alive with outstanding grabs in center field, was 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Lylah Murray was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Madison Kurzenberger was 2-for-2 with two RBI and Tiahna Guzman was 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Patriots at the plate.
Homer put the game away in the eighth with back-to-back doubles by Lenah Sipes and Ciara Martinez, an RBI ground out by Sikorski, a double by Murrah, a walk by Kurzenberger, an RBI single by Murrah, a single by Guzman, a walk by Kiera O’Connor and a bases-loaded walk by Sipes.
Division II Game 6
Thunder Mountain 12, Kodiak 0