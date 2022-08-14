West Valley’s defense time and time again came back from the brink.
It was a pattern that started early in the game. Third-and-3 from the West Valley 17 with 4 minutes to play in the first quarter? Here came Zaire Stebbins and Kobe Amio for a combined hit 7 yards behind the line of scrimmage.
First-and-10 at the West Valley 11 during the opening drive of the second quarter? Here’s the defensive line breaking through to drop the quarterback for a drive-disrupting 4-yard loss.
First-and-10 at the West Valley 11 with 30 seconds to play in the first half? Here’s the Wolf Pack front line again, pushing back on the first-down carry before the secondary broke up consecutive passes.
That kind of effort wins most high school games. But the Mustangs have a resource most high schools don’t. Andrew Nielsen.
The senior place-kicker was true on field goals from 41, 37 and 32 yards in addition to an extra point on the Mustangs’ lone touchdown to give Chugiak a 16-8 win Saturday afternoon at West Valley High School.
“Our defense came through,” Wolf Pack coach Dave Devaughn said. “Kobe Amio played extremely well for us defensively and I think we had three or four stops inside the 20. We held them to field goals and normally when you do that you can win.”
Down 3-0 with 3:38 to play in the opening quarter, Amio connected with Dylan Glynn who hauled the ball down behind the deepest Mustang defender and outran him to the end zone. Stebbins carried for the two-point conversion to give West Valley and 8-3 lead.
The Mustangs responded with an 11-play, 34-yard drive that got as deep as the Wolf Pack 11 before Nielsen kicked a 37-yard field goal with 8:48 to play in the half. That cut the lead to 8-6.
A 27-yard completion form Ami oto Chris Blackburn gave West Valley some breathing room on the next possession, but Amio was sacked on fourth-and-9 from the Mustang 45 to end the drive with 4:00 to go int he half.
Time management became an issue at that point as Chugiak punted into the West Valley end zone with 2:57 to play. A holding penalty on first down backed the Wolf Pack up to their 10, and judicious use of timeouts forced a punt from the 18 with 1:27 to play.
Working from the West Valley 37, Chugiak reached the 7 yard line before a holding penalty backed them up 10 yards with 14 seconds to go. They settled for a 32-yard Nielsen field goal and a 9-8 halftime lead.
Chugiak’s opening drive of the first half went 40 yards before Stewart Erhart stopped quarterback Ashton Fairbanks after a 5-yard gain on fourth-and-11 from the 33.
Another big pass play from Amio, this time to Dyland Gynn, helped West Valley move the ball to their 47, but a fourth-down pass was incomplete.
As the third quarter wound down, West Valley again stopped the Mustangs, forcing a punt after a nine-play, 15-yard drive that featured two tackles for a loss and two penalties on Chugiak. The shanked punt was marked at the 27, even though one official believed it hit a Mustang at the WestValley 45.
Disaster ensued on the next play, as a lost fumble gave Chugiak the ball at the Wold Pack 27. Again, the Wolf Pack defense stiffened, but after 11 plays Tyson Billman pushed the ball into the end zone from a yard out and Nielsen kicked the PAT to make it 16-8 with 8:01 to play.
West Valley’s most productive drive set the table for a thrilling finish. On second-and-goal from the 8, Nick Caron took the ball within a whisker of the end zone. He was marked inches shy.
But consecutive plays netted a loss of 2 yards, and the Mustangs took over with their eight-point lead in tact and 2:52 to play.
“Young kids, right?” Devaughn mused. “But it shouldn’t matter if we’re 40 yards away or 4 inches away. You have to approach it the same way.”
Once more, the Wolf Pack defense held, taking over the ball after a three-and-out and a punt to midfield. But time ran out on West Valley with them only being able to generate one first down.
“There’s a little bit of grit there,” Devaughn said. “We came into this game with quite a number of guys out, and people out of position. Hopefully we can build on that when we get everybody healthy next week.”
Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.