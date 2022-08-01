The question for Mark Lindsay, who was two days away from hopping on a redeye flight to take his team to the Marshall Gates World Series in the greater Salt Lake City area, was a welcome one.
With so many pitchers playing so well, who will get the starts next week?
“(Alex) Verdugo and (Nolan) Meredith for sure,” Lindsay said as he took mental inventory. “Then probably (Steven) Vazquez, but we also have R.J. (Aranda), Garrett (Maloney) and we just signed Mitchell Mussler from (the Flagstaff Star Chasers), and I have one more guy coming.”
Indeed, there’s no trading deadline in college summer ball. Well, technically there is, at roughly the same time Major League Baseball’s is on Tuesday at 6 p.m. But that’s only because rosters for the World Series are due that evening.
“You’ll see some teams have 35 totally new guys at the National Baseball Congress World Series than you’ve seen all year,” longtime summer baseball observer and current Pannervision host Gero von Dehn said. “Thankfully, that’s something you’d never see the Panners do.”
There are comings and goings, and when they happen they’re especially notable among the pitching staff. But they are generally part of the terms agreed upon by coaches, players and the Goldpanners front office. For example, Garrett Cooper (4-0, 0.96 ERA) reached his inning limit on July 17.
Ian Torpey (1-2, 4.54) and Corey Braun (2-1, 5.21) have likewise departed Fairbanks, and Andrew Troppmann (3-2, 4.11), a West Valley High School graduate, will not be available this week due to a previous commitment.
The two soldiers who’ve pitched for Alaska this summer are also unavailable. Logan Smith (1-0, 6.51) has his routine duty, while Raymond Padilla (0-1, 3.80) has been selected to play for the All-Army softball team that will compete against squads from the other U.S. military branches in Fort Sill, Oklahoma this month.
No matter. Lindsay has plenty of starting pitchers to choose from, and he’ll ultimately base his decision on a host of factors including rest since last outing, potential matchups, and that “spider sense” that all coaches have to rely on.
Each candidate has proved himself more than capable over the last half of July.
Alex Verdugo (3-0, 1.71) went a season-long seven innings July 29, giving up just two runs on two hits.
Steven Vazquez (1-2, 3.56) is the most-rested of the group, having last thrown in the July 26 win over Flagstaff. He went four innings, giving up seven hits and three earned runs while striking out six.
Meredith (2-0, 4.30) netted a no decision in Alaska’s 12-5 win over the Star Chasers July 28. He gave up five runs (four earned) and seven hits while walking five and striking out three.
And R.J. Aranda (2-2, 4.50) gave up three runs and three hits against 18 batters faced in Saturday’s second game against Flagstaff, a 5-2 loss in seven innings.
Those stints also allowed the relievers to enjoy some rest last week.
“It’s important so late in the season,” Garrett Maloney (2-0, 2.57) said after going six innings to get the win in Saturday’s first game. “They’ve worked hard, they’re tired and we want to get them some rest, especially in the second half.”
Switching dugouts after last week’s series was Mussler, whose right-handed, sidearm delivery held the Panners to five runs on eight hits over 52/3 innings while striking out three. on July 28. The Embry Riddle University also threw an inning of relief with no runs, two hits and two strikeouts. His spring college statistics included a 10-4 record with a 4.37 ERA in 105 innings pitched.
Also in the bullpen are Kaden Hogan (1-0, 0.00 in five innings); Ethan Remmers (0-1, 3.14 in 11 appearances); and Matthew Pinal (2-0, 4.33 in 11 games).
One last nemesis the Goldpanners need to control this week —hit batters. The local lawfirm that sponsors hit by pitches at GrowdenMemorial Park definitely got its money’s worth this season. As an example. Alaska pitchers awarded 11 free bases to go with next-day bruises during last week’s six-game series with Flagstaff.
