Today marks the second day of the All-Fairbanks team selection series.
Yesterday we unveiled the All-Fairbanks Track and Field Team. Today, we’ll be announcing the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner All-Fairbanks Soccer Team. Let’s get to it.
NOTE: No submissions were received from Eielson or Delta. Hutchison did not field a team this year. As such, none of those schools are represented this season.
ISAAC DENSHIN, LATHROP
When head coach Logan Lyle submitted Denshin’s name for selection, he said it best:
“Isaac has consistently stopped too many attacks and counter attacks to count. He is the core of our defense and works very hard to shut down opponents on the offense and turn to create new opportunities up the field for his team. If it weren’t for his wall-like abilities, we would not be going to state.”
TAYLEE ROSS, LATHROP
Ross was nominated by her high school coach Kenny Hoop. She was a team captain this past year and was selected to the All-Conference team as well.
OSCAR QUEEN, NORTH POLE
Queen was nominated by North Pole assistant coach Mike Hollett. Queen led the Patriots in goals this past year while being selected both All-Conference and All-State.
KATY VINTON, NORTH POLE
Vinton is now on her way to play college soccer, so that should tell you how good she was. Vinton was the team captain, led the interior in scoring, was an All-Conference selection, and had a 3.5 GPA on the year. Hollett was Vinton’s nominee.
AUBREY STACY, WEST VALLEY
Stacy had one of the finest careers in Fairbanks soccer history. She was named Alaska Gatorade Soccer Player of the year this past season, finished high school with a 3.87 GPA, compiled 47 goals and 17 assists in her career, was named All-Conference three times, and is now playing Division I soccer at Northern Arizona University. If we were doing MVP awards, Stacy would surely be the winner.
ADAM RAYGOR, WEST VALLEY
While there were many potential selections from the stacked Wolfpack, Raygor stood out. He was an All-Conference player, recored a natural hat trick in one half against North Pole, and was a vocal leader on the State Tournament team.
KATIE BAST, MONROE CATHOLIC
A day after making the All-Fairbanks Track and Field Team, Bast is also a selection to the Soccer team. Bast was the Lady Rams’ leading scorer this year and an All-Conference selection.
JASE
MCCULLOUGH, MONROE CATHOLIC
McCullough is on his way to college to play basketball, but numerous coaches said he had the potential to play college soccer had he chosen to. McCullough had more than one hat trick in him this year as earned himself and All-Conference selection for a State Tournament team.
