Daily sports schedule
Local
Alaska International Senior Games
Golf (18 holes, Day 1 of 2 at Midnight Sun Golf Course) 9:00 a.m.
Pickleball (UAF Student Rec Center) 9:00 a.m.
Indoor Shooting — Pistol (Tanana Valley Sportsmen’s Association) 12:45 p.m.
Bowling (Arctic Bowl) 5:30 p.m.
Cycling (UAF West Ridge Campus) 6:30 p.m.
MLB
Cincinnati Reds vs. Miami Marlins 2:40 p.m.
Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins 2:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay Rays vs. St. Louis Cardinals 2:40 p.m.
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals 2:40 p.m.
Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros 3:05 p.m. (TBS)
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves 3:05 p.m.
New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs 3:10 p.m.
Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland Guardians vs. Toronto Blue Jays 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees 4:10 p.m.
Los Angeles Angels vs. San Francisco Giants 5:38 p.m.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers 5:40 p.m.
Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres 5:40 p.m.
Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers 5:40 p.m.
WNBA
Seattle Storm vs. Connecticut Sun 11:00 a.m. (NBA TV)
Indiana Fever vs. Los Angeles Sparks 3:00 p.m.
Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx 4:00 p.m. (NBA TV)
Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces 4:00 p.m. (CBSSN)
Phoenix Mercury vs. Washington Mystics 6:00 p.m. (CBSSN)
Eddie Alfaro, shown here popping up at bat during a home game June 16 had one of few notable performances for the Panners in Sunday's 2-2 loss. Alfaro had two hits in two at-bats, The Panners only collected four hits in the loss to Everett in the final game of their Canada road trip. Mark Li…
