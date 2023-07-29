Local
Alaska Goldpanners @ Medford (OR) Rogues 5:35 p.m. (Alaska Goldpanners Youtube)
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Local
Alaska Goldpanners @ Medford (OR) Rogues 5:35 p.m. (Alaska Goldpanners Youtube)
MLB
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels 11:07 a.m.
Miami Marlins vs. Detroit Tigers 12:10 p.m. (FS1)
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins 3:10 p.m.
New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco Giants vs. Boston Red Sox 3:15 p.m. (FOX)
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs 3:15 p.m.
Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees 3:15 p.m.
Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays 3:15 p.m. (FOX)
Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers 3:20 p.m.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Seattle Mariners 4:10 p.m.
Colorado Rockies vs. Oakland Athletics 4:10 p.m.
San Diego Padres vs. Texas Rangers 4:40 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds 5:10 p.m.
Women’s World Cup
France vs. Brazil 2:00 a.m. (FOX)
Panama vs. Jamaica 4:30 a.m. (FOX)
South Korea vs. Morocco 8:30 p.m. (FOX)
Norway vs. Philippines 11:00 p.m. (FS1)
Switzerland vs. New Zealand 11:00 p.m. (FOX)
Canadien Football League
Toronto Argonauts vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders 12:00 p.m. (TSN)
Edmonton Elks vs. BC Lions 3:00 p.m. (TSN)
Boxing (WBC and WBO welterweight title)
Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. 4:00 p.m. (Showtime PPV)
UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2
Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2:00 p.m. (PPV)
ESPN Radio
Fairbanks schedule:
Saturday — New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles. Start time is 2:30 p.m.
Sunday — New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles. Start time is 2:00 p.m.
-Gravin Struve
Eddie Alfaro, shown here popping up at bat during a home game June 16 had one of few notable performances for the Panners in Sunday's 2-2 loss. Alfaro had two hits in two at-bats, The Panners only collected four hits in the loss to Everett in the final game of their Canada road trip. Mark Li…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.