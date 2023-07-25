Wednesday-
MLB games
Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals 8:05 a.m.
Miami Marlins at Tampa Bay Rays 8:10 a.m.
Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians 9:10 a.m.
Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins 9:10 a.m.
Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers 10:10 a.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks 11:40 a.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres 12:10 p.m.
Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers12:10 p.m.
Baltimore Orioles at Philadelphia Phillies 2:05 p.m.
Los Angeles Angels at Detroit Tigers 2:40 p.m.
New York Mets at New York Yankees 3:05 p.m. ESPN+
Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox 3:10 p.m. ESPN
Texas Rangers at Houston Astros 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox 4:10 p.m.
Oakland Athletics at San Francisco Giants 5:45 p.m.
WNBA games
Washington Mystics at Minnesota Lynx 4:00 p.m. NBA TV
Women’s World Cup
Canada vs. Republic of Ireland 4:00 a.m. FS1
United States vs. Netherlands 5:00 p.m. FS1
Portugal vs. Vietnam 11:30 p.m. FS1
—Caleb Jones
