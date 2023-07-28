Local
Alaska Goldpanners vs. Medford Rogues 6:30 p.m. (Alaska Goldpanners Youtube)
MLB
Detroit Tigers vs. Miami Marlins 2:40 p.m.
New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates 3:05 p.m.
Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox 3:10 p.m.
Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves 3:20 p.m.
Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals 4:15 p.m.
Oakland Athletics vs. Colorado Rockies 4:40 p.m.
Seattle Mariners vs. Arizona Diamondbacks 5:40 p.m.
Texas Rangers vs. San Diego Padres 5:40 p.m. (ESPN+)
Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers 6:10 p.m.
Boston Red Sox vs. San Francisco Giants 6:15 p.m.
WNBA games
Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky 4:00 p.m. (ION)
Washington Mystics vs. Dallas Wings 4:00 p.m. (ION)
Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty 4:00 p.m. (ION)
Women’s World Cup
England vs. Denmark 12:30 a.m. (FS1)
China vs. Haiti 3:00 a.m. (FS1)
-Gavin Struve
Eddie Alfaro, shown here popping up at bat during a home game June 16 had one of few notable performances for the Panners in Sunday's 2-2 loss. Alfaro had two hits in two at-bats, The Panners only collected four hits in the loss to Everett in the final game of their Canada road trip.
